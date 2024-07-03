Stocks under F&O ban on July 3, 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment for two stocks, India Cements and Indus Towers, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, after they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).
Despite the ban in the F&O segment, these stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. The NSE regularly updates the list of securities under the F&O ban daily.
According to the NSE, the derivative contracts for these two securities surpassed 95% of the MWPL, leading to their inclusion in the stock exchange’s ban period.
During this ban period, all clients and members are permitted to trade in the derivative contracts of the affected securities only to reduce their positions through offsetting transactions. Any increase in open positions will attract penal and disciplinary actions.
No new positions are allowed in the F&O segment for stocks placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.
