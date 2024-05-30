iifl-logo

Stocks under F&O ban today, 30 May, 2024

30 May 2024 , 09:35 AM

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in four stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment.

F&O contracts of any stock enter the ban phase when its Open Interest (OI) surpasses 95% of the Market-Wide Position Limits (MWPL). The ban is lifted only if OI drops below 80%.

The four stocks in the F&O ban list for May 30 are Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, and Vodafone Idea.

These stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates its list of securities under the F&O ban daily.

The NSE stated that derivative contracts in these securities have surpassed 95% of the MWPL, resulting in their placement in the ban period.

According to the NSE, clients/members can only trade in these securities’ derivative contracts to decrease their positions through offsetting positions.

Any increase in open positions during the ban period will attract penal and disciplinary action. No new positions can be established in F&O contracts of stocks during their ban period.

