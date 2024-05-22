Suzlon gets 420 MW wind power plant order from Juniper

Juniper Green Energy has placed fresh orders with Suzlon Group, a producer of renewable energy solutions, for the construction of 402 MW of wind energy project. According to a corporate release, Suzlon plans to deploy 134 wind turbine generators (WTGs) at the proposed site in Fatehgarh, Rajasthan. Each WTG will have a rated capacity of 3 MW and a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower.

According to the terms of the deal, Suzlon will carry out the project, including foundation, installation, and commissioning, and supply the wind turbines.

After commissioning, Suzlon will also provide thorough operations and maintenance services.

We have been happy to work with Juniper Green Energy for a long time, and we are excited to do so once more. According to the announcement, Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, “This order helps us expand our footprint in Rajasthan.”

He continued, “The electricity produced by these projects will aid in the realisation of the Rajasthani government’s vision to provide the people of the state with green energy.”

The produced electricity will be used for merchant, hybrid, and FDRE (Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy) projects. Large-scale projects like this one can reduce 13.07 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions annually and supply electricity to 3.31 lakh people.

“With cost-effective, Made in India renewable energy solutions, Suzlon’s unmatched technology and comprehensive EPC capabilities help us fulfil our vision of building a sustainable India,” stated Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy Private Ltd.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/