iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Suzlon gets 420 MW wind power plant order from Juniper

22 May 2024 , 12:04 PM

Juniper Green Energy has placed fresh orders with Suzlon Group, a producer of renewable energy solutions, for the construction of 402 MW of wind energy project. According to a corporate release, Suzlon plans to deploy 134 wind turbine generators (WTGs) at the proposed site in Fatehgarh, Rajasthan. Each WTG will have a rated capacity of 3 MW and a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower.

According to the terms of the deal, Suzlon will carry out the project, including foundation, installation, and commissioning, and supply the wind turbines.

After commissioning, Suzlon will also provide thorough operations and maintenance services.

We have been happy to work with Juniper Green Energy for a long time, and we are excited to do so once more. According to the announcement, Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, “This order helps us expand our footprint in Rajasthan.”

He continued, “The electricity produced by these projects will aid in the realisation of the Rajasthani government’s vision to provide the people of the state with green energy.”

The produced electricity will be used for merchant, hybrid, and FDRE (Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy) projects. Large-scale projects like this one can reduce 13.07 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions annually and supply electricity to 3.31 lakh people.

“With cost-effective, Made in India renewable energy solutions, Suzlon’s unmatched technology and comprehensive EPC capabilities help us fulfil our vision of building a sustainable India,” stated Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy Private Ltd.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Juniper Green Energy
  • Suzlon Group
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.