Tata Consumer Signs MoU with Food Ministry, Plans ₹2,000 Crore Investment in Five Years

30 Sep 2025 , 04:04 PM
Tata Consumer Products Ltd announced on Friday that it has signed a non-binding MoU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, signaling plans to invest up to ₹2,000 crore over the next five years. The commitment comes under the Investment Promotion Activity for World Food India 2025, aimed at encouraging growth in India’s food processing sector.
The company stressed that the investment will depend on the financial feasibility of individual projects and will require all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals. Tata Consumer Products added that it will share the final terms and conditions once they are finalized.
In a separate update, the company said CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its top short-term credit rating of CARE A1+ for its commercial papers and short-term borrowing facilities. The reaffirmation covers borrowings of up to ₹1,500 crore, according to a regulatory filing dated September 26, 2025.
