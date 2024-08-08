iifl-logo
Unicommerce eSolutions IPO closes today

8 Aug 2024 , 01:07 PM

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO received strong investor response so far, and the IPO is closing today. The IPO bidding began on Tuesday, August 6.

Unicommerce eSolutions, incorporated in February 2012, is a SaaS platform that manages e-commerce operations for brands, sellers, and logistics providers. The company offers a range of software products to help businesses efficiently manage post-purchase e-commerce operations.

Unicommerce eSolutions has set the IPO price band at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share. The IPO is proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE. The company aims to raise ₹276.57 crore, entirely through an offer for sale (OFS).

At the time of writing on August 08, 2024 at 12:17 pm, Unicommerce eSolutions IPO has received a total subscription of 35.53 times, the Non Institutional Investors(NIIS) is booked 79.54 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) booked 70.93 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) is subscribed 1.73 times.

Investors can apply for the IPO in lots, with each lot consisting of 138 shares. The allotment of shares is expected to take place on August 9, 2024.

Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar for the IPO. IIFL Capital Services and CLSA India are the lead managers for the book build issue. Following the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the IPO is expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on August 13, 2024.

Unicommerce eSolutions raised ₹124.5 Crore through its 11 anchor investors, allocating 1,15,23,831 shares at ₹108 each. For the year ending March 31, 2024, the company reported a net profit of ₹13.08 Crore, up from ₹6.48 Crore the previous year. The company’s revenue for FY24 stood at ₹109.43 Crore, compared to ₹92.97 Crore in FY23.

  IPO closing today
  Unicommerce eSolutions IPO
  Unicommerce eSolutions IPO details
  Unicommerce eSolutions IPO news
