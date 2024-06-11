iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Vijay Arisetty joins Aurm as co-founder and CEO

11 Jun 2024 , 01:10 PM

Vijay Arisetty has joined Aurm as its CEO and co-founder.

Arisetty was instrumental in founding Aurm, a business that collaborates with banks and property developers to offer clients safe-deposit vaults.

“Aurm is filling a significant void in India’s safety deposit vault supply, particularly for the country’s wealthy metropolitan residents. Our goal is to offer the most recent technologically advanced safety deposit boxes that are easily accessible and offer a safe solution to this issue, according to Arisetty.

MyGate, the largest gated community app in India, was founded and is now used by over four million people in over 25000 gated communities. He flew for the Indian Air Force for ten years after graduating from the National Defence Academy (NDA). Because of his assistance in saving over 300 tsunami victims at the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, he was awarded the esteemed Shaurya Chakra.

After earning an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB), he worked for five years as a vice president at Goldman Sachs. Having previously launched Pyngcabs, a logistics start-up, and Kitchens Food, a food-tech start-up, he is also an accomplished entrepreneur.

Aurm offers fully automated safe deposit storage facilities in collaboration with banks and real estate firms. Active surveillance, intrusion detection systems, and military-grade security infrastructure are all installed in Aurm vaults.

Security and defence are ingrained in the company’s culture. The discipline, attention to detail, and process orientation that veterans bring to Aurm are evident, and Arisetty stated that these qualities are essential for establishing reliable connections with both partners and customers.

By working with banks to provide safe deposit lockers that are automated, secure, and easily accessible, Aurm hopes to address growing issues in the banking locker industry.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Aurm
  • MyGate
  • Vijay Arisetty
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.