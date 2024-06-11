Vijay Arisetty joins Aurm as co-founder and CEO

Vijay Arisetty has joined Aurm as its CEO and co-founder.

Arisetty was instrumental in founding Aurm, a business that collaborates with banks and property developers to offer clients safe-deposit vaults.

“Aurm is filling a significant void in India’s safety deposit vault supply, particularly for the country’s wealthy metropolitan residents. Our goal is to offer the most recent technologically advanced safety deposit boxes that are easily accessible and offer a safe solution to this issue, according to Arisetty.

MyGate, the largest gated community app in India, was founded and is now used by over four million people in over 25000 gated communities. He flew for the Indian Air Force for ten years after graduating from the National Defence Academy (NDA). Because of his assistance in saving over 300 tsunami victims at the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, he was awarded the esteemed Shaurya Chakra.

After earning an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB), he worked for five years as a vice president at Goldman Sachs. Having previously launched Pyngcabs, a logistics start-up, and Kitchens Food, a food-tech start-up, he is also an accomplished entrepreneur.

Aurm offers fully automated safe deposit storage facilities in collaboration with banks and real estate firms. Active surveillance, intrusion detection systems, and military-grade security infrastructure are all installed in Aurm vaults.

Security and defence are ingrained in the company’s culture. The discipline, attention to detail, and process orientation that veterans bring to Aurm are evident, and Arisetty stated that these qualities are essential for establishing reliable connections with both partners and customers.

By working with banks to provide safe deposit lockers that are automated, secure, and easily accessible, Aurm hopes to address growing issues in the banking locker industry.

