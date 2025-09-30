iifl-logo

Welspun Corp Strengthens Order Book to ₹18,000 Crore with ₹1,600 Crore Wins Since June

30 Sep 2025 , 03:49 PM

Welspun Corp Limited (WCL) announced on Friday that it has received a new export order for the supply of large-diameter line pipes for oil and gas applications from a prominent Middle East client. The order will be fulfilled from the company’s India facility.

Since its last update on June 4, 2025, Welspun Corp has secured additional orders worth around ₹1,600 crore for its India line pipe facility.

With these latest wins, the company’s consolidated global order book now stands at approximately ₹18,000 crore, providing strong business visibility and continuity for its operations in the USA and India.

The orders are scheduled for execution over FY26 and FY27, ensuring steady revenue streams in the coming years.

On the financial front, Welspun Corp reported a 41.2% year-on-year increase in net profit, posting ₹350.4 crore for Q1 ended June 30, 2025, compared with ₹248 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 13.2% to ₹3,551.5 crore, up from ₹3,137.2 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA jumped 40.4% to ₹526 crore, with margins expanding to 15%, up from 12% in Q1 FY25, reflecting improved operational efficiency and higher profitability.

