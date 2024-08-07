Welspun Corp's Associate Company Secures ₹525 Crore Contracts

Welspun Corp Limited today announced that its associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) has signed multiple contracts with EPC contractors valued at over SAR 235 million (about ₹525 crore). These contracts involve the manufacturing, supply, and coating of steel pipes, with a contract duration of 24 months.

The financial impact of these contracts will be reflected in EPIC’s financial results from Q4 of FY25 and until Q3 of FY7, the company said.

Saudi Arabia-based East Pipes makes Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes.

These orders underscore EPIC’s reputation for quality and timely execution, reinforcing its status as a preferred supplier in the Saudi Arabian market, it said.

Welspun Corp’s association with EPIC enhanced its footprint in the Wes Asian market, it said.

Shares of Welspun Corp were 2.55% at ₹648 rupees.