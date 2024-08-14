What SC Said on Retrospective Application of Tax on Minerals?

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that states are permitted to levy royalty on mining activities with effect from April 1, 2005. This decision follows the court’s July judgment affirming the states’ rights to impose taxes and royalties on mining.
Several affected parties had petitioned the court to impose the royalty only prospectively, but the court has provided a clear directive. Here are the key points from the nine-judge bench’s ruling:
Timeline of the case:
1990: India Cement Ltd. v. State of Tamil Nadu : A seven-Judge bench of SC says royalty is tax and the states cannot levy taxes on mineral rights
2004: State of West Bengal v. Kesoram Industries Ltd: A Constitution Bench held that the decision in India Cement case stemmed from an inadvertent error and clarified that royalty is not a tax.
2024 : Mineral Area Development Authority v. SAIL: SC holds that Royalty is payable to states on mineral is not a tax
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.