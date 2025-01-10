Dollar Strengthens Ahead of Jobs Data

On Friday, increasing bond rates and anticipation of another solid batch of U.S. jobs data appeared to support the dollar’s potential to continue its longest weekly winning run in more than a year.

This week, the dollar gained 0.5% against the yen to purchase 158.03 yen and climbed more than 1% against the British pound, which was at a 14-month low due to a selloff in gilts and worries over the country’s financial situation.

The dollar has seen modest increases against the Australian and New Zealand dollars and is expected to have a generally stable week against the euro, which is worth $1.0926.

The dollar index is expected to rise for the sixth week in a row, the longest since an 11-week run in 2023, as the US economy appears to be doing well despite global economic difficulties.

On Friday morning in Asia, the index remained stable, rising 0.25% on a weekly basis to 109.18.

After hitting a 14-month low of $1.2239 earlier in the week, sterling was last slightly lower at $1.2295. Both the Australian and New Zealand dollars are hovering at multi-year lows; the Aussie, which is currently trading at $0.6190, is just shy of breaking a 2022 low of $0.6170.

The New Zealand dollar, which was last at $0.5594, is also testing its 2022 bottom of $0.5512.

