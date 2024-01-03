iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Energy Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

Battery Sector Stocks in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The demand for energy storage solutions in India is growing. Battery stocks provide an opportunity to benefit from this trend.

image

Adani Green and TotalEnergies Forge $444 Million JV in Renewable Energy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

This strategic collaboration aims to boost operational capabilities and contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy landscape.

image

Sterling & Wilson Renewable executes ₹1,192 Crore block deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.

image

KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.

image

Chennai water board cancels BGR Energy’s ₹440 Crore contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Contract termination has a negative influence on turnover and proportionate profit due to the number of pending contracts to be executed.

image

Premier Energies bags ₹215 Crore for solar water project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

This initiative is part of Component-B of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.

image

KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.

image

Adani Green, Total Energies form $444 Million JV

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

TotalEnergies owns a minority stake in Adani Green, which manages the Indian conglomerate Adani Group's renewable energy portfolio.

image

Inox Wind raises ₹350 crore for business expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The money raised will be used to expand the business offerings and capitalise on large-scale prospects in the Indian wind industry

image

BGR Energy’s contract with Jharkhand Urja Sanchar Nigam terminated

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The termination was communicated via a letter from JUSNL dated August 14, 2024, which BGR Energy received on August 20, 2024.

12
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.