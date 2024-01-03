The demand for energy storage solutions in India is growing. Battery stocks provide an opportunity to benefit from this trend.
This strategic collaboration aims to boost operational capabilities and contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy landscape.
Earlier this week, Bahadur Dastoor resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 21.
The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.
Contract termination has a negative influence on turnover and proportionate profit due to the number of pending contracts to be executed.
This initiative is part of Component-B of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.
According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies owns a minority stake in Adani Green, which manages the Indian conglomerate Adani Group's renewable energy portfolio.
The money raised will be used to expand the business offerings and capitalise on large-scale prospects in the Indian wind industry
The termination was communicated via a letter from JUSNL dated August 14, 2024, which BGR Energy received on August 20, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.