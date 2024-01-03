Anchor bidding for the IPO will begin on October 24, a day before the public issue opens.
In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.
Prior to the IPO launch, Garuda Construction raised ₹75 crore from institutional investors through its anchor book on October 7.
The company has also been declared the lowest bidder for a project worth ₹918 Crore by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The IPO will feature a fresh issue of shares without any offer-for-sale component.
Over the past year, GR Infraprojects Ltd stock has witnessed a 36% gain, and it has gained 49% since the beginning of the current year.
Ferrovial anticipates the transaction to close by the end of April 2024.
Before the IPO opened, Bharat Highways InvIT secured ₹825.97 Crores from anchor investors.
The project is scheduled to be completed within 15 months from the date of Letter of Award (LOA).
Bharat Highways InvIT, which boasts a portfolio of seven road assets, launched the IPO with the goal of raising ₹2,500 Crore
