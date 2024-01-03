iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Infra Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

Afcons Infrastructure sets ₹5,430 Crore IPO Price Band at ₹440-463

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Anchor bidding for the IPO will begin on October 24, a day before the public issue opens.

image

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.

image

Garuda Construction and Engineering Makes Debut at 10% Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Prior to the IPO launch, Garuda Construction raised ₹75 crore from institutional investors through its anchor book on October 7.

image

Ashoka Buildcon wins projects worth ₹2,309.99 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company has also been declared the lowest bidder for a project worth ₹918 Crore by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

image

ArisInfra Solutions Files ₹600 Crore IPO with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The IPO will feature a fresh issue of shares without any offer-for-sale component.

image

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Over the past year, GR Infraprojects Ltd stock has witnessed a 36% gain, and it has gained 49% since the beginning of the current year.

image

Cintra picks up 24% stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust; invests $810 Million

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ferrovial anticipates the transaction to close by the end of April 2024.

image

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO closing today; Check live subscription details here

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Before the IPO opened, Bharat Highways InvIT secured ₹825.97 Crores from anchor investors.

image

Bondada Engineering Surges 3% as it Secures ₹81 Crore Order from NLC India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The project is scheduled to be completed within 15 months from the date of Letter of Award (LOA).

image

Bharat Highways InvIT Subscription Climbs to 48% After Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bharat Highways InvIT, which boasts a portfolio of seven road assets, launched the IPO with the goal of raising ₹2,500 Crore

123
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.