Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

Atlanta Electricals Limited (formerly Atlanta Electricals Private Limited) is a Gujarat-based manufacturer of power and special‑duty transformers. It has expanded its manufacturing capacity to ≈ 47,280 MVA per annum (up to 200 MVA/220 kV) as of FY25. It operates in an industry witnessing robust growth due to rising infrastructure demand, government initiatives, and declining import dependence.
The IPO is aimed at strengthening Atlanta Electricals’ manufacturing base and providing liquidity to its promoter shareholders.
Offer Details of the IPO
Price Band: INR. 718 to INR 754 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Managers
Electrical Transformer Industry – Deep Dive
The transformer industry is a cornerstone of the power‑electronics ecosystem. It supplies the critical equipment that steps up, steps down, and conditions voltage for generation, transmission, distribution, and end‑use applications. The sector is highly regulated (e.g., IS 1180 for distribution transformers, IS 3024 for electrical steel, CEA safety & type‑test rules) and is characterised by a mix of large, vertically‑integrated manufacturers and a broad base of specialised component suppliers.
|Key Segments
|Typical Applications
|Power Transformers (≤ 200 MVA, 11 kV‑220 kV)
|High‑voltage transmission, grid interties, renewable‑energy farms, railways, and industrial captive power
|Distribution Transformers (≤ 66 kV)
|Sub‑station step‑down, rural electrification, urban distribution networks
|Auto‑Transformers
|Voltage‑class bridging in substations, rail traction, and industrial plants
|Inverter‑Duty / Renewable‑Duty Transformers
|Solar‑PV inverters, wind‑farm converters, EV‑charging stations
|Furnace & Generator Transformers
|Arc‑furnace plants, large‑scale generators, heavy‑industry processes
|Specialty / Smart Transformers (phase‑shifting, solid‑state, IoT‑enabled)
|Grid‑stability services, micro‑grids, digital substations
|Transformer Components (electrical steel, windings, bushings, tap‑changers, insulating oil, etc.)
|Core & winding manufacture, retrofit upgrades, OEM supply chain
Source: RHP
Table: Segment wise growth estimates
|Segment
|Past Growth Rate(CAGR)
|Future Growth Rate(Projected CAGR)
|Comment
|Global Transformer Market (all types)
|4.9 % (2019‑2023)
|7.3 % (2024‑2030)
|Driven by grid expansion in emerging economies, renewable energy integration, and the replacement of ageing assets.
|Power Transformers
|10.4 % (2019‑2023)
|7‑8 % (2024‑2030)
|Strong demand from high‑voltage transmission upgrades, UHV projects, and renewable‑energy parks; slower pace as markets mature.
|Distribution Transformers
|14.2 % (2019‑2023) – global; 6.5 % (2024‑2030) – projected
|6.5 % (2024‑2030) – projected
|Rural electrification, Make‑in‑India incentives, and T&D retro‑fitting fuel growth; after a brief dip in 2020, the segment stabilises.
|Transformer Components (cores, windings, bushings, etc.)
|7.4 % (2019‑2024)
|8.8 % (2024‑2030)
|Accelerated by smart‑grid and digital‑substation roll‑outs, higher‑efficiency core designs, and increased OEM localisation.
|Indian Power‑Transformer Market
|5.8 % (AC‑capacity CAGR 2019‑2025)
|21‑22 % (FY 2025‑30) for > 220 kV segment; overall 6‑7 % (2024‑2030)
|Government‑driven transmission‑capex (≈ ₹4.25 trn by 2027), renewable‑energy targets (500 GW by 2030), and aggressive Make‑in‑India policies.
|Indian Distribution‑Transformer Market
|8.6 % (FY 2024‑25 export growth) / 14.2 % (global 2019‑23)
|6.5 % (2024‑2030)
|Expansion of rural grids, DD‑sector reforms, and higher‑efficiency, eco‑friendly designs.
|Imports / Exports (India – all transformer HS‑codes)
|Imports ↑ 14.1 % YoY (FY 2025); Exports ↑ 8.6 % YoY (FY 2025)
|Export value projected to reach USD 3.13 bn in FY 2025 and grow ~7 % annually; imports expected to stay above USD 3.6 bn with a similar trajectory.
|India remains a net importer of high‑spec components (electrical steel, specialty cores) while expanding its export footprint to the US, EU, China, and the Middle East.
|Specialty / Smart Transformers
|12.2 % (2024‑2030 global CAGR – emerging)
|12.2 % (2024‑2030)
|Growth fueled by IoT‑enabled monitoring, solid‑state designs, and the need for flexible, low‑loss solutions in renewable and data‑center applications.
Source: RHP
Key Drivers of Growth
These trends collectively underpin a robust outlook for the transformer ecosystem, with both traditional power‑transformer volumes and high‑growth specialty segments set to expand over the next decade.
Atlanta Electricals Limited – Company Overview
Atlanta Electricals Limited was incorporated on 15 December 1988 in Gujarat, India. Atlanta Electricals specializes in the design, manufacture, testing, supply, and after-sales service of power, auto-duty, and inverter-duty transformers ranging from 5 MVA to 200 MVA and up to 220 kV. The company also produces special-duty units, reactors, and related accessories. The company employs around 1,200 people across engineering, production, sales, and support functions.
The company was founded by the Patel family, including Niral Krupeshbhai Patel (Chairman & Managing Director), Amish Krupeshbhai Patel, Tanmay Surendrabhai Patel, and the Narharibhai S. Patel Family Trust. The family collectively holds approximately 78% of the equity (pre-offer) and provides strategic direction through various family trusts and the LLP, Atlanta UHV Transformers LLP.
Key Milestones:
Manufacturing Footprint:
Joint Venture / Former JV:
Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co., Ltd, a Chinese partner, was originally a 49%/10% stakeholder in BTW. In February 2025, Atlanta Electricals exercised its right of first refusal and acquired Baoding’s 90% stake for INR 1,644.17 million.
Key Suppliers: Top suppliers include Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd, NKM Cables & Strips, and Vidya Wires. Collectively, the top ten suppliers account for approximately 20–22% of the company’s raw material expenditure.
Major Customers: Leading customers include Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), Adani Green Energy, TATA Power, and SMS India. In FY 2025, 74% of revenue was derived from the top ten customers. Government and public-sector orders dominate the order book, contributing approximately 82%.
Competitive Positioning
|Dimension
|Atlanta Electricals
|Peer comparison (Voltamp, Transformers & Rectifiers, Danish Power)
|Market share (transformer production ≤ 220 kV)
|~ 12 % (largest private‑sector player in the segment)
|Voltamp ≈ 15 % (larger overall capacity but lower‑voltage focus)
|Revenue growth (FY 2023‑25)
|CAGR ≈ 19 % (₹ 8 739 mn → ₹ 12 442 mn)
|Voltamp ≈ 20 % (₹ 19 342 mn → ₹ 22 162 mn)
|EBITDA margin
|16 % (below Voltamp’s 23 % but above many regional players)
|Voltamp 23 %, Transformers & Rectifiers ≈ 18 %
|Product breadth
|Power, auto‑duty, inverter‑duty, reactors, special‑duty units up to 200 MVA (now 500 MVA after BTW)
|Similar breadth, but fewer ultra‑high‑voltage (> 220 kV) offerings
|Order‑book quality
|82 % government & public‑sector; strong pipeline in renewable‑energy & rail‑transport projects
|Mixed public‑private mix; less reliance on single‑buyer segments
|Geographic footprint
|Primarily western & central India (Gujarat, Karnataka) with a pan‑India sales network
|More dispersed manufacturing sites (multiple states)
|R&D / Innovation
|Multiple awards (Best Equipment Supplier, Quality Excellence for Renewable); dynamic short‑circuit testing capability
|Comparable R&D spend; fewer recent awards.
Source: RHP
Atlanta Electricals is a leading Indian transformer manufacturer with a strong government‑order base, rapid capacity expansion (through organic growth and the strategic BTW acquisition), and high profitability ratios relative to many peers. The company sits just behind the larger, more diversified listed players on EBITDA margin but enjoys a higher ROE and a more focused product line that aligns with the nation’s power‑infrastructure push (renewables, high‑speed rail, data‑centre grid upgrades).
Strengths:
Weaknesses & Risks
Financial Profile
Acquisition driven revenue growth: Acquisition of BTW added INR 4,766 mn of BTW’s revenue in FY25. Also, order book rose to ₹ 16,429.58 mn (up 29 % YoY) with a strong pipeline from government utilities (₹ 13,485 mn) and private sector projects.
EBITDA Margin bounced back: EBITDA growth (+62 % YoY) reflects the pro-forma operating contribution of BTW and higher sales volumes.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of the Company
|Revenue from Operations (₹ million)
|Closing Price as of September 11, 2025
|P/E
|EPS (₹)
(Diluted)
|Atlanta Electricals Limited
|12,441.80
|NA
|45.5
|16.57
|Voltamp Transformers Limited
|19,342.30
|7125
|22.15
|321.65
|Transformers and Rectifiers India Limited
|20,193.82
|504.5
|69.97
|7.21
|DanishPower Limited
|4,267.09
|891.3
|25.8
|34.55
Source: RHP
Table 1: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars (Unit)
|FY 23
|FY 24
|FY 25
|CAGR
|
Atlanta Electricals Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|8,738.83
|8,675.53
|12,441.80
|20%
|Growth in Revenue from Operations (%)
|39.67
|-0.72
|43.41
|–
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|1,431.15
|1,231.58
|1,998.82
|18%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|16.38
|14.20
|16.07
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|874.73
|635.21
|1,186.47
|17%
|PAT Margin (%)
|10.01
|7.32
|9.54
|–
|ROE (%)
|53.05
|27.80
|33.91
|–
|ROCE (%)
|57.99
|42.34
|39.43
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|1,365.52
|1,586.35
|2,207.60
|–
|Net Working Capital (Days)
|57
|67
|65
|–
|Order Book (₹ million)
|5,340.62
|12,713.80
|16,429.58
|–
|Order Book break-up
|Orders from government and public sector entities (₹ million)
|3,306.68
|9,375.23
|13,485.20
|–
|Private sector entities (₹ million)
|2,033.94
|3,338.57
|2,944.38
|–
|
Voltamp Transformers Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|13,851.04
|16,162.23
|19,342.30
|20%
|Growth in Revenue from Operations (%)
|22.88
|16.69
|19.68
|–
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|2,308.74
|3,223.44
|4,509.17
|30%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|16.67
|19.94
|23.31
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|1,999.43
|3,073.61
|3,254.32
|28%
|PAT Margin (%)
|14.44
|19.02
|16.82
|–
|ROE (%)
|18.06
|22.71
|20.50
|–
|ROCE (%)
|23.60
|29.55
|27.57
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|3,799.09
|3,693.47
|5,133.02
|–
|Net Working Capital (Days)
|100
|83
|97
|–
|Order Book (₹ million)
|8,406.60
|N.A.
|11,290.00
|–
|Order Book break-up
|Orders from government and public sector entities (₹ million)
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|–
|Private sector entities (₹ million)
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|–
|
Transformers & Rectifiers India Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|13,959.70
|12,946.76
|20,193.82
|19%
|Growth in Revenue from Operations (%)
|20.16
|-7.26
|55.98
|–
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|1,208.76
|1,341.09
|3,624.01
|49%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|8.66
|10.36
|17.95
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|423.45
|470.05
|2,164.35
|80%
|PAT Margin (%)
|3.03
|3.63
|10.72
|–
|ROE (%)
|10.34
|8.03
|17.29
|–
|ROCE (%)
|14.38
|14.07
|21.86
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|5,248.23
|6,246.27
|6,270.28
|–
|Net Working Capital (Days)
|137
|176
|113
|–
|Order Book (₹ million)
|17,730.00
|25,820.00
|51,327.90
|–
|Order Book break-up
|Orders from government and public sector entities (₹ million)
|N.A.
|18,590.40
|26,320.00
|–
|Private sector entities (₹ million)
|N.A.
|7,229.60
|25,007.90
|–
|
Danish Power Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|1,887.01
|3,324.77
|4,267.10
|37%
|Growth in Revenue from Operations (%)
|26.96
|76.19
|28.34
|–
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|148.66
|537.13
|890.39
|74%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|7.88
|16.16
|20.87
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|85.71
|380.74
|575.91
|91%
|PAT Margin (%)
|4.54
|11.45
|13.50
|–
|ROE (%)
|21.55
|60.35
|18.00
|–
|ROCE (%)
|23.90
|56.98
|25.97
|–
|Net Working Capital (₹ million)
|211.50
|399.65
|1,168.60
|–
|Net Working Capital (Days)
|41
|44
|100
|–
|Order Book (₹ million)
|N.A.
|N.A.
|4,500
|–
|Order Book break-up
|Orders from government and public sector entities (₹ million)
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|–
|Private sector entities (₹ million)
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|–
Source: RHP
