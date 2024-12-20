iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IGI Shares List at 22% Premium on BSE, NSE

20 Dec 2024 , 10:37 AM

The shares of International Gemmological Institute were listed on the NSE on Friday at Rs 510, a 22.3% premium (Rs 93). At Rs 505, the stock made its debut on the BSE at a 21.1% premium (Rs 88).

With a subscription of 35 times at close, IGI’s initial public offering (IPO), which combined a fresh equity sale of Rs 1475 crore with an OFS of 6.59 lakh shares, was well appreciated by investors.

The IGI Belgium Group and IGI Netherlands Group will be acquired with the proceeds of the new issuance, combining international operations under the IGI name. Remaining proceeds will go towards general corporate purposes.

The company, which is a member of the internationally renowned IGI Group, certifies jewelry, colored stones, lab-grown diamonds, and natural diamonds. It also provides gemology education. With 19 laboratories in India and one in Turkey, IGI India has the largest network of peers worldwide and a 50% market dominance in certification volumes in India.

With a global market share of 33% based on the quantity of diamond, studded jewelry, and colored stone certifications completed, IGI is the second-largest independent certification and accreditation services provider in the world based on revenue for CY23 among global peers.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • IGI
  • NSE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.