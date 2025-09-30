OM Freight Forwarders Limited IPO

Om Freight Forwarders Limited is a third‑generation, Mumbai‑based logistics and freight‑forwarding group. The company offers end‑to‑end supply‑chain solutions that include customs‑house agency services, sea‑ and air‑freight forwarding, multimodal transportation, vessel‑agency, bonded‑warehouse operations and specialised project‑cargo handling. With more than four decades of experience, a pan‑India network of major ports and airports, and a suite of international subsidiaries, Om Freight has built a strong brand recognised for speed, compliance and technology‑enabled service delivery.
Offer details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 128 to INR 135 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Manager
Indian logistics and freight‑forwarding industry – Overview
The Indian logistics and freight‑forwarding industry is the backbone of the country’s supply chain. It moves raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished products across a vast geography, still heavily reliant on road transport but rapidly adopting multimodal options. The sector is highly fragmented, with over 80 % of freight handled by unorganised operators. However, organised, technology‑enabled players (3PL, 4PL, 5PL) are growing fast due to rising demand for faster, more efficient, and transparent supply-chain solutions.
Table: Key segments
|Key Segment
|What it Covers
|Road freight
|Truck‑based haulage of non‑bulk and time‑critical cargo; the dominant mode (≈ 63 % of total freight tonnage).
|Rail freight
|Bulk commodities (coal, cement, iron ore, fertilisers) and increasingly containerised cargo on the Eastern & Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs).
|Coastal / Inland‑waterway shipping
|Low‑cost movement of bulk and semi‑bulk cargoes along the 7 major national waterways and coastal routes.
|Air freight
|High‑value, perishable or time‑sensitive shipments (pharma, electronics, precious metals).
|3PL services
|End‑to‑end logistics (transport, customs clearance, warehousing, value‑added services) for manufacturers, e‑commerce and FMCG players.
|4PL / 5PL
|Integrated supply‑chain orchestration, data analytics platforms and digital freight marketplaces that aggregate demand across multiple 3PLs.
|Organised warehousing
|Grade‑A/B bonded and private warehouses that support 3PL, e‑commerce and cold‑chain requirements (currently only ~ 17 % of total warehousing stock).
|Unorganised warehousing
|Small, fragmented facilities that still dominate the market (≈ 83 %).
Source: RHP
The industry’s growth is being propelled by three macro‑drivers:
Table: Growth‑Rate Snapshot (Past vs Future)
|Segment
|Past Growth
(FY 2022‑23 E)
|Recent Growth
(FY 2023‑24 E)
|Near‑Term Outlook
(FY 2024‑25 P)
|CAGR FY 24‑29 P
|Comment
|Road freight (BTKM)
|6‑8 %
|8‑10 %
|5‑7 %
|4‑6 %
|Road remains the largest share, but growth is moderating as rail and coastal modes gain traction and congestion‑related costs rise.
|Rail freight (BTKM)
|9‑11 %
|4‑6 %
|6‑8 %
|10‑12 %
|Rail is rebounding strongly after DFC commissioning; bulk‑commodity volumes and dedicated‑freight‑train policies are key catalysts.
|Coastal shipping (BTKM)
|11‑13 %
|7‑9 %
|10‑12 %
|5‑7 %
|Coastal mode benefits from Sagarmala ports and lower per‑tonne cost; growth is expected to stay double‑digit as inland‑waterway projects mature.
|Primary BTKM (overall freight)
|7‑9 %
|7‑9 %
|6‑8 %
|6‑8 %
|Mirrors the pace of the Indian economy; reflects balanced demand from manufacturing, agriculture and consumer sectors.
|3PL services (revenue)
|12‑15 % (industry‑wide)
|14‑16 %
|16‑18 %
|9‑11 %
|Adoption of integrated logistics, digital platforms, and e‑commerce fulfilment drives faster revenue expansion than pure transport volumes.
|4PL/5PL (digital freight platforms)
|5‑7 % (nascent)
|8‑10 %
|12‑14 %
|13‑15 %
|Early‑stage but high‑growth segment; AI‑driven route optimisation and marketplace models are attracting large captive users.
|Organised warehousing (sq ft.)
|3‑4 %
|5‑7 %
|10‑12 %
|11‑16 %
|Post‑COVID normalisation and 3PL‑driven demand for Grade‑A/B space are accelerating absorption, especially in Tier‑1/2 cities.
|Air freight (value‑share)
|11‑13 % of total freight value
|9‑11 %
|12‑14 %
|8‑10 %
|Air remains the premium, high‑value mode; growth is linked to pharma, electronics and quick‑commerce, but cost differentials keep its share modest.
Source: RHP
Om Freight Forwarders Limited – Company Overview
Om Freight Forwarders Limited, founded on 16 June 1995, is a Mumbai‑based integrated 3PL provider offering freight forwarding, customs clearance, multimodal transport, warehousing, and project‑cargo services. Promoted by Rahul Jagannath Joshi, Jitendra Maganlal Joshi, Harmesh Rahul Joshi, and Kamesh Rahul Joshi, it has ~1,700 employees (FY 2025). The company holds strategic memberships and certifications, including FIATA, IATA, and ISO 9001/14001/45001. It is promoter-driven with no external institutional investors.
Core Services
Competitive Positioning
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Om Freight Forwarders reported revenue of INR4,711.38 mn in FY 2023, INR4,105.01 mn in FY 2024 (‑12.87% YoY), and INR4,901.37 mn in FY 2025 (+19.40% YoY). The decline in FY 2024 was primarily due to adverse geopolitical developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and a slowdown in the logistics industry. Policy support, pan-India network expansion, and international reach to over 800 destinations continue to drive growth momentum.
Better Profitability: PAT margin rebounded from 2.5% in FY 2024 to 4.5% in FY 2025, with EBITDA margin improving to 7.7% from 2.9%. RoCE rose to 15.8%, and RoE recovered to 13.5%, above peer averages. Margin gains were driven by cyclical recovery, better asset utilisation, cost control, and higher-margin services like project cargo and bonded-warehouse handling.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of Company
|Revenue from operations (INR million)
|Closing price as of September 19, 2025
|P/E
|EPS (Basic) (INR)
|EPS (Diluted) (INR)
|NAV per equity share (INR)
|Om Freight Forwarders Limited*
|4,901.37
|135*
|19.6
|6.90
|6.90
|54.44
|Tiger Logistics (India) Limited
|5,363.05
|50.48
|19.72
|2.56
|2.56
|13.08
|Total Transport Systems Limited
|6,652.45
|73.80
|13.32
|5.54
|5.54
|51.76
|AVG Logistics Limited
|5,515.18
|242.43
|16.15
|15.01
|15.01
|163.76
|Patel Integrated Logistics Limited
|3,426.91
|15.06
|13.33
|1.13
|1.13
|17.48
Source: RHP; * – upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars (Units)
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|Om Freight Forwarders Limited^
|Revenue from operations (INR mn)
|4,711.38
|4,105.01
|4,901.37
|1%
|EBITDA (INR mn)
|333.31
|119.60
|377.14
|6%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|7.07
|2.91
|7.69
|–
|PAT (INR mn)
|271.58
|103.45
|219.90
|-10.00%
|PAT Margin (%)
|5.76
|2.52
|4.49
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|21.63
|7.11
|13.53
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|35.46
|9.72
|15.80
|–
|Net Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio (in times)
|16.58
|5.67
|5.00
|–
|Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in times)
|5.44
|5.93
|7.23
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio (in times)
|0.07
|0.17
|0.17
|–
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times)
|(21.35)
|2.22
|8.13
|–
|Current Ratio
|1.56
|1.70
|1.57
|–
|Tiger Logistics (India) Limited*
|Revenue from operations (INR mn)
|4,333.48
|2,402.59
|5,363.05
|13%
|EBITDA (INR mn)
|259.23
|150.23
|309.15
|9%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|5.98
|6.25
|5.76
|–
|PAT (INR mn)
|232.12
|129.64
|270.08
|6%
|PAT Margin (%)
|5.36
|5.40
|5.04
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|26.98
|12.44
|21.68
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|32.77
|14.80
|22.61
|–
|Net Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio (in times)
|57.69
|27.31
|61.25
|–
|Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in times)
|5.05
|2.64
|4.45
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio (in times)
|0.00
|0.11
|0.25
|–
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times)
|54.97
|1.66
|1.09
|–
|Current Ratio
|5.50
|4.22
|3.29
|–
|Total Transport Systems Limited*
|Revenue from operations (INR mn)
|5,902.72
|4,881.02
|6,652.45
|6%
|EBITDA (INR mn)
|146.20
|70.75
|135.00
|0
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|2.48
|1.45
|2.03
|–
|PAT (INR mn)
|52.23
|12.55
|88.14
|18%
|PAT Margin (%)
|0.88
|0.26
|1.32
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|8.06
|1.66
|11.05
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|14.16
|6.52
|11.33
|–
|Net Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio (in times)
|47.11
|26.85
|42.03
|–
|Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in times)
|9.47
|10.44
|14.01
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio (in times)
|0.22
|0.44
|0.46
|–
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times)
|0.78
|0.30
|0.44
|–
|Current Ratio
|2.50
|1.64
|1.60
|–
|AVG Logistics Limited*
|Revenue from operations (INR mn)
|4,271.08
|4,798.89
|5,515.18
|13%
|EBITDA (INR mn)
|749.53
|976.80
|955.70
|12%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|17.55
|20.35
|17.33
|–
|PAT (INR mn)
|83.44
|319.21
|213.27
|44%
|PAT Margin (%)
|1.95
|6.65
|3.87
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|9.57
|22.04
|9.55
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|11.88
|16.84
|11.88
|–
|Net Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio (in times)
|4.89
|4.95
|5.08
|–
|Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in times)
|19.33
|5.83
|5.28
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio (in times)
|1.00
|1.10
|0.89
|–
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times)
|0.64
|0.94
|0.71
|–
|Current Ratio
|1.16
|1.72
|1.73
|–
|Patel Integrated Logistics Limited*
|Revenue from operations (INR mn)
|2,782.78
|2,905.49
|3,426.91
|11%
|EBITDA (INR mn)
|103.27
|90.98
|87.79
|-5%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|3.71
|3.13
|2.56
|–
|PAT (INR mn)
|48.97
|55.38
|76.00
|25%
|PAT Margin (%)
|1.76
|1.91
|2.22
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|4.17
|4.67
|6.31
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|6.35
|5.70
|6.49
|–
|Net Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio (in times)
|5.56
|8.23
|10.02
|–
|Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in times)
|2.36
|2.43
|2.82
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio (in times)
|0.25
|0.20
|0.11
|–
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times)
|0.62
|0.61
|0.83
|–
|Current Ratio
|3.13
|2.35
|2.85
|–
Source: RHP
