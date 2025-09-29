Pace Digitek Limited IPO

Pace Digitek Limited is a Bengaluru-based company operating across three core verticals: telecommunications infrastructure, power-generation and renewable-energy solutions, and information-communication-technology (ICT) services. It provides end-to-end engineering, procurement, construction, and operation-and-maintenance (EPC-O&M) services for telecom towers, solar-plus-storage projects, and hybrid power-management systems. In addition to its nationwide presence, the company also undertakes projects in neighboring countries.
Offer Details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 208 to INR 219 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Manager (BRLM)
Indian Telecom & Renewable Energy Sector – An Overview
India’s tele‑infrastructure & clean‑energy ecosystem is the backbone of the company’s three business verticals (Telecom, Energy and ICT). The ecosystem can be split into four closely‑linked segments:
Table: Key segments
|Segment
|Core Activities
|Key Drivers
|Telecom‑tower & passive infrastructure
|Design, manufacture and supply of power‑management equipment, tower‑erection, O&M, and turnkey tower‑plus‑OFC projects.
|• Massive 4G/5G roll‑out and spectrum‑auction spending (≈ ₹ 1.5 trn in 2022).
• Government‑mandated “fibre-to-the-tower” and green‑tower programmes.
• High‑capex nature of tower assets (capex ≈ 30 % of revenue).
|Optical‑Fibre‑Cable (OFC) EPC
|Laying, splicing, trenching, aerial deployment and network‑integration of fibre for mobile, broadband, smart‑city, defence and rail applications.
|• Digital‑India, Bharat‑Net and FTTH targets.
• 5G data‑traffic surge demanding back‑haul capacity.
|Solar & Renewable‑Energy Projects
|EPC of solar PV plants, solar‑isation of telecom towers, rural electrification, and build‑‑own‑‑operate (BOO) solar assets.
|• Government incentives (DDUGJY, Saubhagya, RDSS).
• Declining PV‑module cost and higher‑efficiency panels.
|Battery‑Energy‑Storage‑Systems (BESS) & Li‑ion Batteries
|Manufacture of containerised BESS, large‑format Li‑ion racks, power‑conversion‑systems (PCS) and energy‑management‑software (EMS); turnkey storage projects coupled with solar or stand‑alone.
|• NEP‑2023 & PLI schemes for storage.
• Rapid renewable‑capacity addition (target ≈ 50 % of total generation by 2029).
• Growing need for grid stability and off‑grid power.
Source: RHP
Table: Growth‑Rate Snapshot
|Segment
|Historical CAGR
(FY 2020‑24)
|Projected CAGR
(FY 2024‑28)
|Comment
|Telecom‑tower maintenance & passive infra (cumulative market size)
|≈ 15.6 % (₹ 1.65‑1.70 trn)
|≈ 10‑10.5 % (₹ 2.00‑2.10 trn)
|Growth is moderating as tower additions slow, but the market remains large because of ongoing O&M spend and green‑tower upgrades.
|Optical‑Fibre‑Cable EPC
|≈ 12.5‑13.5 % (₹ 84 bn in FY 2024)
|≈ 12.5‑13.5 % (₹ 135‑140 bn by FY 2028)
|Strong demand from 5G back‑haul, Bharat‑Net and smart‑city projects sustains a double‑digit expansion.
|Solar‑PV capacity addition (national)
|≈ 55‑60 GW added FY 2019‑24 (≈ 10 % YoY)
|≈ 137‑142 GW expected FY 2025‑29 (≈ 18‑20 % YoY)
|Policy push, falling module cost and corporate‑PPAs accelerate capacity growth; the segment will more than double in the next five years.
|BESS market (India)
|≈ 20‑22 % (₹ 8‑9 bn in FY 2022)
|≈ 25‑27 % (₹ 20‑22 bn by FY 2028)
|Storage is becoming a prerequisite for renewable integration; the NEP‑2023 targets and PLI incentives drive a steep upward trajectory.
|Li‑ion battery systems (for telecom & utility)
|≈ 18 % (₹ 3.5 bn in FY 2023)
|≈ 22‑24 % (₹ 7‑8 bn by FY 2027)
|Telecom‑tower solarisation and EV‑charging infrastructure boost demand for high‑efficiency, long‑life cells.
Source: RHP
All four segments are projected to stay in double‑digit growth territory through FY 2028, with the solar‑PV and BESS sub‑segments showing the highest acceleration. This macro‑trend underpins the company’s strategic shift from a pure telecom‑equipment manufacturer to an integrated, solutions provider.
Pace Digitek Limited – Company Overview
Pace Digitek Limited was founded in 2007 as Pace Power Systems Private Limited in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Founding family owns ~85% of the company and holds the key managerial positions.
Core Business & Operating Segments
Competitive Positioning
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Pace Digitek witnessed a revenue CAGR of ≈120% over FY 2023–25, driven by new telecom and renewable-energy contracts, one-off related-party sales, and a few large external clients. While the FY 2024 surge was exceptional (+383.8% YoY) on a large public sector deal, FY 2025 growth was largely flat (+0.2% YoY) as the previous year’s pipeline was absorbed, reflecting stabilisation on a higher base.
Better Profitability: PAT margin expanded from roughly 5% in FY 2024 to about 6% in FY 2025, with EBITDA margins were above 15%. The effective tax rate remained near 25%, supporting PAT growth relative to pre-tax profit.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of the Company
|Revenue from operations (₹ in Millions)
|Basic EPS (₹)
|Diluted EPS (₹)
|P/E
|NAV per Equity Share (₹)
|Pace Digitek Limited
|24,387.80
|16.30
|16.30
|13.44
|71.24
|HFCL Limited
|40,645.20
|1.23
|1.23
|60.07
|28.28
|Exicom Tele-Systems Limited
|8,676.06
|(9.11)
|(9.11)
|NA
|64.35
|Bondada Engineering Limited
|15,713.77
|10.33
|10.28
|37.76
|41.24
Source: RHP
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars (Unit)
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|
Pace Digitek Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ mn)
|5,031.96
|24,344.89
|24,387.80
|123%
|Total Income (₹ mn)
|5,146.59
|24,602.66
|24,622.02
|–
|EBITDA (₹ mn)
|397.48
|4,237.45
|5,051.28
|296%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|7.90%
|17.41%
|20.71%
|–
|Profit after Tax (₹ mn)
|165.33
|2,298.71
|2,791.02
|435%
|PAT Margin (%)
|3.29%
|9.44%
|11.44%
|–
|EPS (₹)
|0.95
|14.63
|16.30
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|4.93%
|40.53%
|23.09%
|–
|Debt to Equity (in times)
|0.57
|0.87
|0.13
|–
|Interest Coverage (in times)
|2.84
|3.74
|4.33
|–
|ROCE (%)
|6.99%
|40.85%
|37.89%
|–
|Current Ratio (in times)
|1.45
|1.25
|1.72
|–
|Net Capital Turnover (in times)
|2.43
|6.03
|2.52
|–
|NAV / Book Value (₹)
|21.22
|35.97
|71.24
|–
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|4.49%
|40.67%
|22.87%
|–
|Telecom towers (Nos.)
|Nil
|2,305
|3,740
|–
|OFC Network (kms)
|197
|11,827
|6,619
|–
|Telecom Power Equipment (Nos.)
|7,109
|6,126
|4,234
|–
|Lithium-Ion Battery Racks (Nos.)
|Nil
|6,026
|3,308
|–
|HFCL Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ mn)
|47,433.10
|44,650.50
|40,645.20
|-7%
|Total Income (₹ mn)
|47,904.00
|45,665.70
|41,226.40
|–
|EBITDA (₹ mn)
|6,657.70
|6,830.60
|5,071.10
|-13%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|14.04%
|15.30%
|12.48%
|–
|Profit after Tax (₹ mn)
|3,177.10
|3,375.20
|1,732.60
|-26%
|PAT Margin (%)
|6.70%
|7.56%
|4.26%
|–
|EPS (₹)
|2.18
|2.33
|1.23
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|10.10%
|8.44%
|4.21%
|–
|Debt to Equity (in times)
|0.24
|0.24
|0.33
|–
|Interest Coverage (in times)
|3.83
|4.08
|2.17
|–
|ROCE (%)
|15.91%
|13.12%
|8.16%
|–
|Current Ratio (in times)
|1.91
|2.08
|1.86
|–
|Net Capital Turnover (in times)
|2.45
|1.90
|1.64
|–
|NAV / Book Value (₹)
|22.53
|27.95
|28.28
|–
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|9.69%
|8.34%
|4.35%
|–
|Exicom Tele-Systems Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ mn)
|7,079.31
|10,195.98
|8,676.06
|10%
|Total Income (₹ mn)
|7,233.99
|10,385.01
|8,988.00
|–
|EBITDA (₹ mn)
|677.78
|1,309.87
|(61.71)
|-65%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|9.57%
|12.85%
|(0.71%)
|–
|Profit after Tax (₹ mn)
|326.74
|639.16
|(1,100.32)
|-105%
|PAT Margin (%)
|4.62%
|6.27%
|(12.68%)
|–
|EPS (₹)
|3.55
|6.70
|(9.11)
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|14.08%
|8.86%
|(17.93%)
|–
|Debt to Equity (in times)
|0.51
|0.04
|0.74
|–
|Interest Coverage (in times)
|2.70
|5.85
|(1.44)
|–
|ROCE (%)
|17.45%
|15.76%
|(9.61%)
|–
|Current Ratio (in times)
|1.56
|3.32
|1.74
|–
|Net Capital Turnover (in times)
|3.45
|1.68
|2.11
|–
|NAV / Book Value (₹)
|25.24
|75.65
|64.35
|–
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|14.08%
|8.86%
|(17.93%)
|–
|Bondada Engineering Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ mn)
|3,705.89
|8,007.22
|15,713.77
|101%
|Total Income (₹ mn)
|3,710.09
|8,037.21
|15,797.51
|–
|EBITDA (₹ mn)
|302.14
|714.75
|1,833.16
|122%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|8.15%
|8.93%
|11.67%
|–
|Profit after Tax (₹ mn)
|171.34
|463.06
|1,153.68
|126%
|PAT Margin (%)
|4.62%
|5.78%
|7.34%
|–
|EPS (₹)
|1.73
|4.63
|10.33
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|20.79%
|27.58%
|24.19%
|–
|Debt to Equity (in times)
|1.02
|0.37
|0.38
|–
|Interest Coverage (in times)
|5.08
|7.96
|7.23
|–
|ROCE (%)
|17.19%
|30.75%
|27.35%
|–
|Current Ratio (in times)
|1.40
|1.42
|1.46
|–
|Net Capital Turnover (in times)
|5.67
|6.01
|5.01
|–
|NAV / Book Value (₹)
|8.11
|16.80
|41.24
|–
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|21.36%
|27.55%
|25.05%
|–
Source: RHP
