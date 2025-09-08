iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

FPIs Pull Out ₹12,257 Crore in first week of Sep Amid Dollar Strength, Tariff Worries

8 Sep 2025 , 12:11 PM

Foreign investors pulled out ₹12,257 crore (USD 1.4 billion) from Indian equities in just the first week of September, extending the trend of steady withdrawals.

This comes on top of ₹34,990 crore in outflows during August and another ₹17,700 crore in July, pushing total equity withdrawals by FPIs in 2025 to ₹1.43 lakh crore, according to depository data.

On the domestic front, concerns around slowing corporate earnings and stretched valuations also pushed investors to book profits. Indian equities are still trading at a premium to most other emerging markets, which has made them more vulnerable to selling pressure.

Looking ahead, market watchers say FPI activity will hinge on US Federal Reserve signals, labour market readings from the US, and the RBI’s policy stance on the rupee and interest rates. Some experts believe the current volatility could ease once global uncertainties settle, with India’s reform momentum, GST rationalisation, and the potential for an earnings rebound acting as strong pull factors for foreign investors.

The heavy selling has been absorbed to some extent by domestic institutional investors, who have been steady buyers. This has allowed FPIs to exit at higher valuations and reallocate funds to cheaper Asian markets like China, Hong Kong, and South Korea. In the debt market, FPIs showed mixed interest they put in ₹1,978 crore under the general limit but pulled out ₹993 crore through the voluntary retention route.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Foreign Investors
  • FPI
  • Indian equities
  • markets
  • stock market
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Vikram Solar wins 336 MW solar module order from L&T for Khavda project in Gujarat

Vikram Solar wins 336 MW solar module order from L&T for Khavda project in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Sep 2025|02:16 PM
Vedanta bids ₹4,000 Crore upfront payment for Jaiprakash Associates

Vedanta bids ₹4,000 Crore upfront payment for Jaiprakash Associates

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Sep 2025|01:11 PM
Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as new CEO

Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as new CEO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Sep 2025|12:43 PM
FPIs Pull Out ₹12,257 Crore in first week of Sep Amid Dollar Strength, Tariff Worries

FPIs Pull Out ₹12,257 Crore in first week of Sep Amid Dollar Strength, Tariff Worries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Sep 2025|12:11 PM
PNB Housing Finance to Raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

PNB Housing Finance to Raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Sep 2025|12:10 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.