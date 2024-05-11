Indiainfoline.com - Celebrating 25 Years of Democratizing Financial Knowledge

By – R. Venkataraman – Chairman, IIFL Capital Services

As India strides forward as the world’s largest democracy, the journey of democratizing financial knowledge remains paramount. Today, as we commemorate the 25th anniversary of Indiainfoline.com (now IIFL), we reflect on our modest beginnings and a theme that motivated our team – Knowledge is the Edge.

Our story began in October 1995 when a dedicated group, led by Nirmal Jain, established Probity Research and Services Pvt. Ltd. With a clear vision in mind, we set out to produce impeccable, impartial research on the Indian economy, industries, and businesses.

In an era where research wasn’t largely PDFs flooding WhatsApp groups, we pioneered ground-breaking products like the Probity 200 Company Reports and Economy Probe. Our clientele included prominent corporates, global consulting firms, and leading banks, and our reports, meticulously printed and delivered, remained exclusive in every sense.

However, our most audacious leap occurred on May 11, 1999, when we shut our existing business model and embarked on a bold new venture – www.indiainfoline.com. This pivotal move aimed to democratize access to our research by taking it online, a decision bolstered by the crucial support of the first private equity firm to invest in India Infoline, providing us with vital funding of US$1 Mn. In an era of uncertainty, we emerged as a rare success story, defying the odds and thriving against the odds.

As we celebrate this milestone, we are humbled and grateful to all who have played a part in our journey – our dynamic team, our esteemed clients, and our invaluable stakeholders. Together, we have empowered countless individuals with financial knowledge, and our commitment to this noble cause remains unwavering as we chart our course for the next 25 years and beyond.

Here’s to democratization, here’s to knowledge, here’s to the future!

PS: A gentle reminder – let us honour our democracy by exercising our power – Please do Vote.