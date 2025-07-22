iifl-logo

Indian indices may open higher on July 22, 2025

22 Jul 2025 , 09:09 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a positive opening on July 22, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 100 points higher earlier this morning at 25,184.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note on July 21.

At close, the Sensex was up 442.61 points at 82,200.34. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 122.30 points at 25,090.70.

In broader markets, BSE Midcap index rose 0.5%, while Smallcap index ended flat.

On the sectoral front, auto, capital goods, private bank, power, realty, metal up 0.5-1%. Meanwhile, IT, PSU Bank, oil & gas, FMCG sectors were down 0.4-1%.

Eternal, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty. Meanwhile losers were IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Wipro, HCL Tech and Eicher Motors.

Global markets:

Asian shares rose broadly in thin trading on Monday, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 15.99 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 51.18 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 67.52 points.

U.S stocks continued to turn in a strong performance on Monday. However, the stocks given back before close. The Nasdaq rose 78.52 points to 20,974.17. The S&P 500 inched up 8.81 points to 6,305.60. However, the Dow edged down 19.12 points to 44,323.07.

 

