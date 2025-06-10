Indian indices may open higher on June 10, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open higher on June 10, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 60 points higher earlier this morning at 25,239.

Indian benchmark indices extended gains on fourth day with Nifty at 25,100 on June 9.

At close, the Sensex was up 256.22 points to close at 82,445.21. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 100.15 points and ended at 25,103.20.

Except realty, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with IT, oil & gas, power, PSU Bank up 1% each.

In broader markets, BSE Midcap and smallcap indices added 1% each.

Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Jio Financial, Trent were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Meanwhile, the losers were ICICI Bank, Titan Company, M&M, Adani Ports, Eternal.

Global indices:

The Asian stocks rose on Monday. This comes after the hopes that another round of U.S.-China trade talks that will take place in London. This could help ease trade tensions between the two superpowers. At 7.30 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 7.52 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 370.22 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 100.99 points.

In U.S., indices were trading flat mostly. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a new three-month closing high.

The Dow edged down 1.11 points to 42,761.76. The S&P 500 inched up 5.52 points to end at 6,005.88. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq rose 61.28 points to close at 19,591.24.