Indian Markets End Volatile Session on Positive Note

On June 20, Indian benchmark indices closed higher after a volatile session. The Sensex increased by 141.34 points or 0.18% to reach 77,478.93, while the Nifty rose by 51 points or 0.22% to 23,567. The market saw 2,068 shares advance, 1,304 shares decline, and 83 shares remain unchanged.

Top gainers on the Nifty were Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, and BPCL. Conversely, the top losers included Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, M&M, NTPC, and Wipro.

Sector-wise, there was selling pressure in auto, pharma, and PSU banks, while buying interest was observed in metal, capital goods, realty, and oil & gas sectors.

The BSE midcap index increased by 0.5%, and the smallcap index added 1%.