Indices may open flat on April 21, 2025

21 Apr 2025 , 09:19 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open mute on April 21. The GIFT Nifty was also trading around 10 points up indicating a flat opening.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty at 23,850 on April 17. This was because of buying across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was up 1,508.91 points at 78,553.20, and the Nifty was up 414.45 points at 23,851.65.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. The telecom, PSU Bank, Oil & Gas, pharma, auto, energy, private bank rose 1-2%. BSE Midcap and smallcap index added 0.5% each.

Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Eternal were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Coal India and JSW Steel.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks also rose on Thursday despite escalating U.S.-China tensions. The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that trade tensions risk are affecting the U.S. central bank’s employment and inflation goals.

At 8.05 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 5.79 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 384.68 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 338.16 points.

On the other hand, the U.S. Stocks have shown a lack of direction in the trading session on Thursday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line following the sell-off seen over the course of the previous session.

At close, the Nasdaq was down 32.21 points or 0.2% at 16,274.95, but the S&P 500 was up 12.78 points or 0.2% at 5,288.48. The narrower Dow has shown a more significant move to the downside, tumbling 486.22 points or 1.2% to 39,183.17.

 

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Appoints Capt (Retd) Jagmohan as CMD

22 Apr 2025|11:00 PM
TCS to upgrade retail trading platform for ICICI Securities

22 Apr 2025|01:46 PM
Tata Investment's Q4 net profit tanks ~38%

22 Apr 2025|01:43 PM
Coal India, DVC sign pact for ₹16,500 Crore deal

22 Apr 2025|01:41 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 22, 2025

22 Apr 2025|01:32 PM
