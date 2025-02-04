Indian benchmark indices may open higher on Feb 04, 2025 ahead of positive global cues. The GIFT Nifty was also trading higher this morning around 23,549.

On Monday, the indices closed negative tracking the global markets. The US President Trump levied tariffs on trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China. On Feb 03, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.52% to 23,361.05. Meanwhile the BSE Sensex declined 0.4% to 77,192.86.

Top Nifty losers included L&T, ONGC, Bharat Electronics, Tata Consumers, and Coal India. Gainers were Bajaj Finance, M&M, Wipro, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finserv.

The BSE Midcap index dropped nearly 1%, while the Smallcap index fell 1.7%.

Among sectors, only Consumer Durables (up 0.5%) and IT (up 0.7%) ended in the green. The Capital Goods index fell 4%, while Energy, Metal, Oil & Gas, Power, and PSU indices declined 2-3%.

Asian shares rose after President Donald Trump postponed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month. He also announced further talks with China.

Major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Monday but trimmed earlier losses after the tariff delay. The S&P 500 dropped 45.45 points to 5,995.01. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite fell 235.21 points to 19,392.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 124.47 points to 44,420.19.