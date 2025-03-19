iifl-logo-icon 1
Indices may open higher on March 19, 2025

19 Mar 2025 , 09:15 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open higher on March 19 tracking global cues. The GIFT Nifty was trading 78 points higher around 22,961.50 earlier this morning.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty around 22,850 on March 18. At close, the Sensex was up 1,131.31 points or 1.53% at 75,301.26, and the Nifty was up 325.55 points or 1.45% at 22,834.30.

Biggest Nifty gainers were ICICI Bank, M&M, Shriram Finance, L&T, Tata Motors, while losers included Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, capital goods, consumer durables, metal, power, realty, media index up 2-3%. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices rose more than 2% each.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were subdued on Wednesday and gold hovered near record highs as economic worries and a shifting geopolitical landscape kept risk appetite in check, while the yen was a tad softer ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision.

At 8.15 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 4.21 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 273.16 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 18.77 points.

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve, while gauging the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and sell-off that has engulfed Wall Street in recent weeks resumed after two straight winning sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 260.32 points, or 0.62%, closing at 41,581.31. The S&P 500 shed 1.07%, ending at 5,614.66. The broad market index concluded the day 8.6% off its closing high reached in February, bringing it near correction territory. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71% and settled at 17,504.12.

