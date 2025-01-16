Indices may open strong on Jan 16, 2025

Indices Nifty and Sensex are likely to open strong on Jan 16, 2025 following global indices. The GIFT Nifty was also trading with gains earlier this morning at 23,400.

The Indian benchmark indices ended for the second straight session on January 15. It was driven by buying in IT, metal, power, and realty stocks.

At the close, the Sensex gained 224.45 points to settle at 76,724.08. On the other hand, the Nifty rose 37.15 points to end at 23,213.20.

On the Nifty, major losers included Axis Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finance. Top gainers were Trent, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Maruti Suzuki.

Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed flat.

Global markets:

Asian markets opened higher on Thursday morning after lower-than-expected US core inflation data keeping the Federal Reserve rate cut prospect alive.

The US markets also gained last night after favoured data and strong earnings reported by top US banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 703.27 points to close at 43,221.55. The S&P 500 gained 107.00 points to end at 5,949.91. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite surged 466.84 points to finish at 19,511.23.