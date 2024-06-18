iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Markets end the day in green

18 Jun 2024 , 03:49 PM

On Tuesday, the Indian benchmark indices opened at record high levels and climbed further to set fresh all-time highs. However, they pared some of their gains to close higher for the fourth consecutive session, driven by positive global cues.

Market Performance

Sensex:

  • Opening: 77,235.31 (record high)
  • Intraday High: 77,366.77 (new record)
  • Closing: 77,301.14, up 265.51 points or 0.34%

Nifty 50:

  • Opening: 23,570.80 (record high)
  • Intraday High: 23,579.05 (new record)
  • Closing: 23,557.90, up 71.90 points or 0.31%

Market Sentiment

The market sentiment was bolstered by an overnight rally on Wall Street, particularly led by gains in AI-focused tech stocks. This positive momentum also influenced markets across Asia and Europe.

Top Gainers and Losers

Sensex:

  • Top Gainers: Power Grid Corp., Wipro, ICICI Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra
  • Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ITC

Nifty 50:

  • Top Gainers: Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corp., Wipro, ICICI Bank, Titan
  • Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India, Dr. Reddy’s, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Hindalco

Broader Market

The broader market also closed in the green:

  • BSE SmallCap: Gained 0.96%
  • BSE MidCap: Climbed 0.43%

Sector Performance

  • Indices in the Red: Health, Pharma, Metal, Media, FMCG, Oil & Gas, Auto
  • Indices in the Green: Realty, Consumer Durables, Private Bank, Bank, Financial Services, IT

 

Related Tags

  • benchmark indices
  • BSE
  • closing bell
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.