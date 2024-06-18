Markets end the day in green

On Tuesday, the Indian benchmark indices opened at record high levels and climbed further to set fresh all-time highs. However, they pared some of their gains to close higher for the fourth consecutive session, driven by positive global cues.

Market Performance

Sensex:

Opening : 77,235.31 (record high)

: 77,235.31 (record high) Intraday High : 77,366.77 (new record)

: 77,366.77 (new record) Closing: 77,301.14, up 265.51 points or 0.34%

Nifty 50:

Opening : 23,570.80 (record high)

: 23,570.80 (record high) Intraday High : 23,579.05 (new record)

: 23,579.05 (new record) Closing: 23,557.90, up 71.90 points or 0.31%

Market Sentiment

The market sentiment was bolstered by an overnight rally on Wall Street, particularly led by gains in AI-focused tech stocks. This positive momentum also influenced markets across Asia and Europe.

Top Gainers and Losers

Sensex:

Top Gainers : Power Grid Corp., Wipro, ICICI Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra

: Power Grid Corp., Wipro, ICICI Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ITC

Nifty 50:

Top Gainers : Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corp., Wipro, ICICI Bank, Titan

: Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corp., Wipro, ICICI Bank, Titan Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India, Dr. Reddy’s, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Hindalco

Broader Market

The broader market also closed in the green:

BSE SmallCap : Gained 0.96%

: Gained 0.96% BSE MidCap: Climbed 0.43%

Sector Performance