Markets end the day in green

On Tuesday, the Indian benchmark indices opened at record high levels and climbed further to set fresh all-time highs. However, they pared some of their gains to close higher for the fourth consecutive session, driven by positive global cues.
Market Performance
Sensex:
Nifty 50:
Market Sentiment
The market sentiment was bolstered by an overnight rally on Wall Street, particularly led by gains in AI-focused tech stocks. This positive momentum also influenced markets across Asia and Europe.
Top Gainers and Losers
Sensex:
Nifty 50:
Broader Market
The broader market also closed in the green:
Sector Performance
