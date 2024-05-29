IRCTC Q4 profit rises 2% to ₹284 Crore

On Tuesday, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) released its Q4 results. IRCTC reported a 2% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹284 crore for Q4 FY24. This is approximately ₹279 crore up from the Q4 FY23 results.
At the time of writing on 29 May, Wednesday, the shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has are trading at ₹1041 which is a 3.84% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained 61.39% in the last one year, and has gained 16.86% since the beginning of the year.
Revenue from operations rose by 19% to ₹1,155.8 crore in Q4 FY24, compared to ₹965 crore in the same quarter last year.
The IRCTC board has announced a final dividend of ₹4 per share for FY24, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
This final dividend is in addition to an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share (face value ₹2 per share) declared in November 2023. The total dividend for FY24 thus amounts to ₹6.50 per share (face value ₹2 per share).
