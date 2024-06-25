Indian markers in green

On June 25, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were trading positively in the afternoon session, buoyed by budget momentum and favourable global cues. The Sensex surged 495.09 points or 0.64% to 77,836.17, while the Nifty climbed 116.90 points or 0.50% to 23,654.70. Market breadth was mixed with 1,737 shares advancing, 1,603 declining, and 87 remaining unchanged.
The banking sector led the rally, with the Nifty Bank index rising nearly 1% to hit a record high of 52,188, driven by gains in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank. The IT sector also recovered, trading in the green.
Meanwhile, the Midcap index dropped 0.4% after earlier reaching a new high, and the Smallcap index was up 0.3%. The India VIX, a measure of market volatility, remained steady at around 14.
Key Nifty Gainers:
Key Nifty Losers:
