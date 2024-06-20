Market updates: Indices trading flat

On June 20, both the Nifty and Sensex displayed marginal gains, remaining largely unchanged. Metal and oil and gas stocks were notably active on the trading floor.
Volatility in the market decreased, with India’s VIX falling 0.6% to 13.66.
Key metal stocks such as Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, and Vedanta saw significant activity, rising by up to 6%.
The Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the headline indices, while Bank Nifty, which was the best performer in the morning, trimmed some gains but was still up by 0.3%.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.