Market updates: Indices trading flat

20 Jun 2024 , 12:45 PM

On June 20, both the Nifty and Sensex displayed marginal gains, remaining largely unchanged. Metal and oil and gas stocks were notably active on the trading floor.

Market Performance:

  • NSE Nifty: Up 0.18% at 23,558
  • Sensex: Higher by 0.13% at 77,439
  • Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):
    • Advances: 2,387 shares
    • Declines: 1,225 shares
    • Unchanged: 141 shares

Volatility in the market decreased, with India’s VIX falling 0.6% to 13.66.

Broader Market Indices:

  • Midcap Index: Up 0.6%
  • Smallcap Index: Up 0.7%

Sector Performance:

  • Top Performers:
    • Nifty Metal: Up 2%
    • Nifty Oil & Gas: Leading sectors
  • Underperformers:
    • Nifty Pharma: Down nearly 1%
    • Nifty IT: Down nearly 1%
    • Nifty Healthcare: Down nearly 1%

Key metal stocks such as Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, and Vedanta saw significant activity, rising by up to 6%.

Key Nifty Gainers:

  • Hindalco
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Tata Steel
  • BPCL
  • JSW Steel

Key Nifty Laggards:

  • Sun Pharma
  • M&M
  • Hero MotoCorp
  • Titan Company
  • Cipla

The Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the headline indices, while Bank Nifty, which was the best performer in the morning, trimmed some gains but was still up by 0.3%.

