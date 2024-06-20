Market updates: Indices trading flat

On June 20, both the Nifty and Sensex displayed marginal gains, remaining largely unchanged. Metal and oil and gas stocks were notably active on the trading floor.

Market Performance:

NSE Nifty: Up 0.18% at 23,558

Up 0.18% at 23,558 Sensex: Higher by 0.13% at 77,439

Higher by 0.13% at 77,439 Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE): Advances: 2,387 shares Declines: 1,225 shares Unchanged: 141 shares



Volatility in the market decreased, with India’s VIX falling 0.6% to 13.66.

Broader Market Indices:

Midcap Index: Up 0.6%

Up 0.6% Smallcap Index: Up 0.7%

Sector Performance:

Top Performers: Nifty Metal: Up 2% Nifty Oil & Gas: Leading sectors

Underperformers: Nifty Pharma: Down nearly 1% Nifty IT: Down nearly 1% Nifty Healthcare: Down nearly 1%



Key metal stocks such as Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, and Vedanta saw significant activity, rising by up to 6%.

Key Nifty Gainers:

Hindalco

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Tata Steel

BPCL

JSW Steel

Key Nifty Laggards:

Sun Pharma

M&M

Hero MotoCorp

Titan Company

Cipla

The Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the headline indices, while Bank Nifty, which was the best performer in the morning, trimmed some gains but was still up by 0.3%.