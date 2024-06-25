Markets Poised for Cautious Start

On June 25, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open higher. The GIFT Nifty is showing gains, and Nifty futures were trading at 23,566.50 at 07:00 am IST.

After a slow start, the Indian stock market recovered on Monday and closed with slight gains. The domestic indices ended higher in a day marked by volatility on June 24. The Nifty managed to stay above the 23,500 mark, supported by sectors like auto, capital goods, power, and FMCG.

By the closing bell, the Sensex gained 131.18 points or 0.17% to reach 77,341.08, while the Nifty rose by 36.75 points or 0.16% to settle at 23,537.85. The India VIX, which measures market volatility, increased by 6.6% to settle at 14.06 levels.

International Markets:

On Tuesday, Asian markets mostly saw upward movement despite a sell-off in US Big Tech stocks. Investors shifted focus to sectors like banking and energy. Global stock indexes showed mixed performance on Monday as investors awaited crucial US inflation data scheduled for later this week. Meanwhile, the dollar slightly weakened against the yen, prompting cautious monitoring for potential Japanese intervention.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling trend on June 24, offloading equities worth ₹654 Crore. Domestic institutional investors also sold equities worth ₹820 Crore on the same day.