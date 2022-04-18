iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Maruti Suzuki announces ~1.3% hike in prices applicable from April 18

18 Apr 2022 , 11:24 AM

Maruti Suzuki India has confirmed changes in prices across models owing to an increase in various input costs. The company stated in its filing that the company has decided to make a weighted average increase of 1.3% – ex-showroom prices (Delhi), across all models.

These new prices will be effective from April 18, 2022.

This is the second time during the current year that the auto sector has surged prices. Input costs for the auto sector have increased inadvertently due to Russia-Ukraine war conditions and another covid-19 wave in China, UK and US is also one of the reasons for disrupting the supply of parts and materials.

Maruti Suzuki India is currently trading at Rs7,496.35 up by Rs24.5 or 0.33% from its previous closing of Rs7,471.85 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs7,397 and has touched intraday high and low of Rs7,552.55 and Rs7,359.65 respectively.

Related Tags

  • Maruti Suzuki India
  • Maruti Suzuki news
  • Maruti Suzuki share price
  • Maruti Suzuki Stock
  • MarutiSuzukiNews
  • MarutiSuzukiPriceHike
  • MarutiSuzukiPriceHikeNews
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

Budget 2025: 5 Key Expectations from Finance Minister

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:18 PM
Budget 2025: Economy needs reforms to boost demand and growth

Budget 2025: Economy needs reforms to boost demand and growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:15 PM
Budget 2025 Expectations: Top 5 things Salaried Taxpayers Want

Budget 2025 Expectations: Top 5 things Salaried Taxpayers Want

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|03:13 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 23, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 23, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|01:22 PM
Kent RO Files for IPO with SEBI

Kent RO Files for IPO with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|01:14 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.