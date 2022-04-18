Maruti Suzuki announces ~1.3% hike in prices applicable from April 18

These new prices will be effective from April 18, 2022.
This is the second time during the current year that the auto sector has surged prices. Input costs for the auto sector have increased inadvertently due to Russia-Ukraine war conditions and another covid-19 wave in China, UK and US is also one of the reasons for disrupting the supply of parts and materials.
