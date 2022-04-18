Maruti Suzuki announces ~1.3% hike in prices applicable from April 18

Maruti Suzuki India has confirmed changes in prices across models owing to an increase in various input costs. The company stated in its filing that the company has decided to make a weighted average increase of 1.3% – ex-showroom prices (Delhi), across all models.

These new prices will be effective from April 18, 2022.

This is the second time during the current year that the auto sector has surged prices. Input costs for the auto sector have increased inadvertently due to Russia-Ukraine war conditions and another covid-19 wave in China, UK and US is also one of the reasons for disrupting the supply of parts and materials.

Maruti Suzuki India is currently trading at Rs7,496.35 up by Rs24.5 or 0.33% from its previous closing of Rs7,471.85 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs7,397 and has touched intraday high and low of Rs7,552.55 and Rs7,359.65 respectively.