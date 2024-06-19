iifl-logo
Sensex and Nifty dip from record highs

19 Jun 2024 , 01:57 PM

Indian benchmark indices are slipping into the red.  As of June 19, 2024, at 1:41 pm, the Sensex is  trading at 77,348 which is up 84 points or 0.11%, while the Nifty is currently trading at 23,536, down 18 points or 0.8%. Market breadth is mixed with 1539 shares advancing, 1799 shares declining, and 75 shares unchanged.

The broader market is trending downward, with the BSE SmallCap shedding 0.28% and the BSE MidCap losing 0.61%.

On the Nifty 50, 40 out of 50 stocks are trading in the red. Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Coal India, and Bajaj Auto are the top losers. IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Infosys are the top gainers.

On the BSE Sensex, 20 out of 30 stocks are trading in the red. Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC are the top drags. IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are the top gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) are purchasing net equities worth ₹2,569 Crore and ₹1,558 Crore respectively. As per provisional data, FIIs have bought shares worth ₹19,102 Crore and sold shares worth ₹16,532 Crore. DIIs have acquired shares worth ₹13,955 Crore and sold shares worth ₹12,399 Crore.

