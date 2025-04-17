Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 17, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on April 17, 2025. At 1:55 pm, Sensex is trading at 78,515 (1.19%), a 1,471 points gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,843 (1.74%), a 406 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 1,756 shares advances, and 772 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 45 sectors are trading in green, and 5 sectors are trading in Red. In the Nifty Bank Sector, all the 10 banks are trading in green, and 2 in red.

In Sensex, Eternal, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech. ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank are the stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

In Nifty, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include Wipro, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, HCL Tech. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.65% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.66% gain to the previous close.