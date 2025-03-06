iifl-logo-icon 1
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 6, 2025

6 Mar 2025 , 01:34 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on March 06, 2025. At 1:25 pm, Sensex is trading at 74,106 (0.51%), a 381 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,473 (0.61%), a 136 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 2174 stocks advanced, and 445 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 35 stocks advanced, and 14 stocks declined. 

Top gainers in Sensex include Asian Paints (4.09%), Tata Steel (3.56%), Adani Ports (2.38%), HUL (2.60%). Top losers in Sensex include Tech Mahindra (-2.19%), Kotak Mahindra (-0.80%), ITC (-0.64%), HDFC Bank (0.46%). 

Top gainers in Nifty include Hindalco (4.10%), Asian Paints (4.06%), Tata Steel (3.96%), Coal India (3.68%). Top losers in Nifty include Tech Mahindra (-2.15%), Trent (-1.85%), Tata Motors (-0.66%), ITC (-0.54%) .  In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.73% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.71% gain to the previous close.

