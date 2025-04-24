Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 24, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on April 24, 2025. At 1:28 pm, Sensex is trading at 79,861 (-0.32%), a 254 points gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 24,259 (-0.29%), a 69 point gain from the last close.

In Sensex, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include HUL, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Nestle. UltraTech Cement, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

In Nifty, IndusInd Bank, Grasim, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include HUL, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors. UltraTech Cement, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.012% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.34% gain to the previous close.