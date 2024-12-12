Sensex and Nifty in Red on December 12, 2024

Today, December 12, 2024, at 1:50 PM, the Indian Benchmark index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red. Sensex is trading at 81,284 at the time of writing, a 0.31% dip from the previous close or 241 points lower. Nifty is trading at 24,556, a 0.35% dip from the last close or 85.65 points lower. In the National Stock Exchange, 770 stocks advanced, whereas 1696 stocks declined.



Top gainers in Sensex include Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, and Power Grid Corp. Top losers in Sensex include NTPC and HUL, Larsen, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance, SBI, and Asian paints. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and HCL Tech are the stocks that hit 52-week highs in Sensex.



Top gainers in Nifty include Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, JSW Steel, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Axis Bank. Top losers in Nifty include NTPC, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Tata Cons Prod, Larsen, Coal India, Apollo Hospital, and Tata Motors. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and HCL tech are the stocks that hit 52-week highs in Nifty.



The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.57% dip in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.90% dip.