Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 14, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on February 14, 2025. At 1:40 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,554 (-0.77%), a 584-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,806 (-0.97%), a 222-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 264 stocks advanced, and 2305 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 7 stocks advanced, and 43 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Nestle (1.11%), TCS (0.27%), HCL Tech (0.27%), ITC (0.23%). Top losers in Sensex include Adani Ports (-4.41%), Sun Pharma (-2.96%), UltraTech Cement (-2.65%), NTPC (-2.41%).

Top gainers in Nifty include Nestle (1.12%), Britannia (0.67%), TCS (0.28%), HCL Tech (0.26%). Top losers in Nifty include Adani Enterpris (-3.9%), Bharat Elec (-4.19%), Adani Ports (-4.42%), ONGC (-3.11%). Coal india and Hero Motocorp are the only stock that hit 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 3.13% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 3.79% dip to the previous close.