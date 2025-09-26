iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

26 Sep 2025 , 02:07 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red in the mid-market on September 26, 2025. At 1:55 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,521 which is trading at 0.99% dip than the previous close or down by 622 points. Nifty is trading at 24,693 which is a 0.79% dip or down by 197 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 498 shares advances today, whereas 2242 stocks were down. In Nifty 50, 8 stocks were up, and 42 stocks were down.

Top gainers in Sensex include Larsen, Tata Motors, ITC, Reliance. Sensex top losers are M&M, Sun Pharma, Eternal, Tata Steel. Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Sensex. Sun Pharma and TCS hits 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Larsen, Tata Motors, ITC, Eicher Motors. Top losers include Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Tata Steel. Maruti Suzuki and JSW Steel hits 52-week high in Sensex. Sun Pharma and TCS hits 52-week low in Nifty.

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT slide 2.42%, Nifty India Defence is down 2.28%, followed by Nifty Pharma 2.22% down, and Nifty Metal is down 2.02%. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 1.74% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 2.02% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Indian Benchmark Index
  • market
  • markets
  • Markets Commentary
  • news
  • nifty
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|03:40 PM
IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:59 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:07 PM
Waaree Energies shares tumble ~8% as US suspects tariff evasion

Waaree Energies shares tumble ~8% as US suspects tariff evasion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:05 PM
BHEL’s Renewable Energy JV with REC Power Development Not Approved by DIPAM

BHEL’s Renewable Energy JV with REC Power Development Not Approved by DIPAM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|01:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.