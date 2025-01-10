iifl-logo-icon 1
Sensex and Nifty trade flat on January 10, 2025

10 Jan 2025 , 01:20 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on January 10, 2024. At 1:00 pm, Sensex is currently trading at 77,701 (0.09%) which is a 69.56 points surge than the previous close. Nifty is currently trading at 23,524 (0.03%) which is a 6.75 points dip than the previous close.

Top gainers in Sensex include TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen, Nestle, and Bajaj Finance. Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, SBI, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corp, Reliance, M&M, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Zomato. Tata Steel is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, HCl Tech, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance, HUL, Hero Motocorp, BPCL, Nestle, Tata motors, Larsen, Britannia, Tata Cons Prod, HDFC Life, and Bajaj Finance. Top losers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Hindalco, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Elec, SBI, Axis Bank, Grasim, Tata Steel, ITC, Asian paints, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, and Maruti Suzuki. Tata Steel, Coal India and Hero Motocorp hits 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.44% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.62% dip to the previous close.

