iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for 6th January 2025

6 Jan 2025 , 09:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HDFC Bank: The bank has announced its quarterly business update on Friday for the 3-month period ended on Dec 31, 2024. The bank’s gross advances increased by 3% year-on-year. Deposits saw a growth of 15.8%. However, CASA deposits dropped by 4.4% Y-o-Y.

ITC: January 6 is set as the record date for the ITC Hotels demerger. After the restructuring, ITC will hold a 40% stake in the hotel business. The remaining 60% will go directly to shareholders through a rights entitlement.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank announced on Friday that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Milind Nagnur, has resigned. His resignation will take effect at the close of business hours on February 15, 2025.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC shared its business update for the October-December quarter on Saturday. Its assets under management (AUM) increased by 28% year-on-year to ₹3.98 lakh crore as of December 31, 2024.

ICICI Bank: The Maharashtra GST Department has issued a demand and penalty order of ₹100.76 crore to the lender. This includes ₹50.38 crore as GST demand and an equal amount as a penalty.

Vedanta: The mining company delivered steady performance in Q3 FY25. Aluminium production rose by 3% Y-o-Y to 614 kt, while mined metal output also grew by 3% year-on-year.

NTPC Green Energy: NTPC Renewable Energy, the recently debuted subsidiary, has successfully won a bid in the e-reverse auction held by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation. It secured a 1,000 MW capacity at a tariff of ₹2.56 per kWh.

JSW Infrastructure: The JSW Group company has signed a concession agreement with the Railway Administration (Northern Railway).

AU Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved HDFC Bank and its group entities to acquire up to 9.50% of the paid-up share capital in AU Small Finance Bank.

Related Tags

  • stocks in news
  • stocks to watch
  • top stocks
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.