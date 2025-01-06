Top Stocks for 6th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HDFC Bank: The bank has announced its quarterly business update on Friday for the 3-month period ended on Dec 31, 2024. The bank’s gross advances increased by 3% year-on-year. Deposits saw a growth of 15.8%. However, CASA deposits dropped by 4.4% Y-o-Y.

ITC: January 6 is set as the record date for the ITC Hotels demerger. After the restructuring, ITC will hold a 40% stake in the hotel business. The remaining 60% will go directly to shareholders through a rights entitlement.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank announced on Friday that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Milind Nagnur, has resigned. His resignation will take effect at the close of business hours on February 15, 2025.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC shared its business update for the October-December quarter on Saturday. Its assets under management (AUM) increased by 28% year-on-year to ₹3.98 lakh crore as of December 31, 2024.

ICICI Bank: The Maharashtra GST Department has issued a demand and penalty order of ₹100.76 crore to the lender. This includes ₹50.38 crore as GST demand and an equal amount as a penalty.

Vedanta: The mining company delivered steady performance in Q3 FY25. Aluminium production rose by 3% Y-o-Y to 614 kt, while mined metal output also grew by 3% year-on-year.

NTPC Green Energy: NTPC Renewable Energy, the recently debuted subsidiary, has successfully won a bid in the e-reverse auction held by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation. It secured a 1,000 MW capacity at a tariff of ₹2.56 per kWh.

JSW Infrastructure: The JSW Group company has signed a concession agreement with the Railway Administration (Northern Railway).

AU Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved HDFC Bank and its group entities to acquire up to 9.50% of the paid-up share capital in AU Small Finance Bank.