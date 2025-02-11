iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 11th February 2025

11 Feb 2025 , 09:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Lupin: The company has received new drug application approval from USFDA for Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution. The company will manufacture product in its Prithampur facility in India.

RVNL: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for railway projects costing around ₹211 crore.

Reliance Industries: The company has entered the sports hydration drink segment with Spinner. The drink has been co-created by former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and will be available at ₹10 for a 150 ml bottle.

Eicher Motors: The company has reported net profit of ₹1,170.50 crore for Q3 FY25, marking an 18% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹995.97 crore in the same quarter last year.

Nykaa: The parent company of Nykaa, FSN E-Commerce Ventures reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26.12 crore for Q3 FY25, marking a 61.4% year-on-year increase from ₹16.18 crore in the same period last year.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company’s consolidated profit for Q3 FY25 surged multiple times to ₹654.51 crore, compared to ₹96.24 crore in the same quarter last year.

