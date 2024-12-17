Top Stocks for today - 17th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Vedanta: The board of mining group consented to the fourth interim dividend of ₹8.5 per share. The news was issued after the market closed on Monday, December 16. The company announced the board meeting in an exchange filing on December 12. Vedanta’s promoters currently own 56.38% of the company and will get a total dividend of ₹1,874 Crore.

HDFC Bank: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an administrative warning notice to private sector lender HDFC Bank for suspected noncompliance with disclosure criteria under the SEBI Listing Regulations. The warning is over the bank’s handling of disclosures about the resignation of senior management employee Arvind Kapil.

Wipro: The IT services firm announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in Applied Value Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries Applied Value Technologies Pte Ltd and Applied Value Technologies BV. The acquisition, worth up to $40 Million, is intended to strengthen Wipro’s existing application services capabilities and open up new development potential.

HPCL: The business announced that its board of directors has approved a refurbishment project for its Mumbai refinery. The refinery’s ₹4,679 Crore lubricant modernization and bottoms upgradation project aims to improve output quality and production capacity. The project seeks to boost lube oil base stock (LOBS) production from 475 to 764 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA). HPCL stated that the upgraded facility will produce superior-grade Group II+ and Group III LOBS.

India Pesticides: The corporation stated that the Income Tax Department is conducting searches at its registered office and other company locations. It acknowledged its full cooperation with the authorities, noting that its staff will provide all required information and assistance throughout the process.

