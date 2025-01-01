Top Stocks for Today - 1st January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Sun Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceutical company has reached an agreement with Zaza Industrial Holdings KK in Japan to sell 100% of its shares in Sun Pharma Japan Technical Operations, a step-down subsidiary (via Sun Pharma Japan), for Japanese yen only.

ITC: Following the demerger of the company’s hotels business into ITC Hotels on January 1, 2025, ITC will transfer all of its shares in eight companies—Fortune Park Hotels, Bay Islands Hotels, WelcomHotels (Lanka), Landbase India, International Travel House, Srinivasa Resorts, Gujarat Hotels, and Maharaja Heritage Resorts—to ITCHL.

Kalpataru Projects International: The EPC company has received fresh orders totaling Rs 1,011 crore, notably from India’s transmission and distribution and railway businesses. With this order, the year-to-date (YTD) order inflows have exceeded Rs 17,300 crore.

Piramal Enterprises: The company invested Rs 1,000 crore in its subsidiary, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, through a rights issue subscription. Piramal Capital will use the funds for commercial and general corporate objectives. Following this investment, the company’s equity portion in Piramal Capital remained unchanged.

Kirloskar Industries: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has urged Kirloskar Industries to disclose the Deed of Family Settlement (DFS) dated September 11, 2009, entered into by Kirloskar family members in their personal capacities, in accordance with SEBI norms. The Civil Court has been hearing arguments about whether the DFS is binding on Kirloskar firms since 2018. Despite this, SEBI has issued opinions on cases that are now under litigation.

