Top Stocks for Today - 24th February 2025

24 Feb 2025 , 07:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant stated that it will raise its holding in Airtel Africa plc, a UK-listed arm of the company. It said that it will acquire up to 5% stake in one or more tranches during the FY 2024-25. The said acquisition will be carried out via Airtel Africa Mauritius Limited (AAML), which is a step-down subsidiary of Bharti Airtel. AAML currently holds a 57.29% stake in Airtel Africa. 

Vedanta: The company has been announced as the preferred bidder for Madhya Pradesh’s Kauhari Diamond Block, which covers a total area of 643.4169 hectares and is at the G4 exploration level.

RVNL: The company has received the status of the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a project aggregating to ₹156.35 Crore by South Western Railway. The project involves the “Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) for the supply, erection, designing, testing, and commissioning of the 2X25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and Power Supply (PSI) system”. The project is spread between Rayadurga and Topavagada in the TK-RDG section.

Lupin: The pharma company has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility situated in Somerset, New Jersey. As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the inspection took place from January 27 to January 31, 2025.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate major has announced an investment of ₹1,500 Crore in Kerala on the occasion of the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025. The said project is directed to generate over 12,000 jobs in the state over a period of next five years.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

