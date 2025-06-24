Top Stocks for Today - 24th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: The automaker has announced the starting prices for its all-electric SUV, the Harrier EV rear-wheel drive (RWD) models. The bookings will open on July 2, 2025. The prices for the dual-motor quad-wheel drive (QWD) versions will be revealed on June 27.

Adani Enterprises: Mumbai International Airport has secured a $750 million investment from Apollo-managed funds according to the US private capital group. The airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings owned by Adani Enterprises.

Metro Brands: Clarks, a British footwear brand has announced partnership with Metro Brands. As part of a long-term distribution agreement, Metro Brands has been appointed as the exclusive retail and digital partner for Clarks in India and neighboring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

L&T: The company has successfully listed India’s first ESG bonds on NSE. The company raised ₹500 crore through these NCDs. They will offer an annual interest rate of 6.35% and have a maturity period of three years, with interest paid annually.

Cochin Shipyard: The wholly owned subsidiary of the shipping company, Hooghly Cochin Shipyard (Hooghly CSL), has received a significant order worth between ₹100 crore and ₹250 crore from Heritage River Journeys, the operator of Antara River Cruises.

HG Infra Engineering: The EPC company has been declared the lowest bidder for a project to develop an integrated material handling facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The project, awarded by the Military Engineer Services (MES) in Maharashtra, is valued at ₹117.77 crore.