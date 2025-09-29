iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 29th September 2025

29 Sep 2025 , 08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Alkem Laboratories: The pharma business announced that it has entered into a business agreement with its wholly-owned unit Alkem Wellness. The company has agreed to transfer its trade generic business. This shall be effective from October 1, 2025.

Oil India: The company has entered natural gas in its Vijayapuram-2 exploratory well in the Andaman Shallow Offshore Block. As per the company, preliminary testing confirmed inflow. Further studies are underway to assess the potential of this discovery.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality business announced key leadership changes. As per the company, these shall be effective from October 1, 2025. The company said that Patanjali Keswani will be appointed as Director & Chairman. It shall appoint Narendra Singh as MD. While Kapil Sharma shall be appointed as executive director and CFO.

PG Electroplast: The company announced that its subsidiary PG Technoplast has acquired a 50-acre site in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The transaction was for an aggregate value of ₹1,000 Crore. First company will start its South India plant with 1.2 million refrigerators/year by Dec 2026, with future expansion planned.

Brigade Enterprises: The company said that it has sold 1.35 acres of land at Kokapet, Telangana. The transaction took place between the company and its subsidiary Brigade Hotel Ventures for ₹110.40 Crore. This is part of company’s IPO objectives.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

