Top Stocks for Today - 3rd April 2025

3 Apr 2025 , 08:44 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharat Electronics: The company announced that it has received an order worth ₹593.22 Crore for supplying maintenance services for the Akash Missile System, which was supplied by the company. The company also concludes negotiations for acquiring orders worth ₹5,000 Crore.

Hindustan Zinc: The company stated that its production of mined output for the quarter ended March 2025 increased 4% on a year-on-year basis to 3,10,000 tonnes (kt). This marks a significant increase of 17% as compared to the previous quarter.

Central Bank: The lender reported a 10.75% growth in its total business for the quarter ended March 2025. The bank’s total business reached ₹7.05 Lakh Crore as compared to ₹6.37 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company’s deposits jumped 7.18% to ₹4.13 Lakh Crore as against ₹3.85 Crore.

PNB: Punjab National Bank announced its provisional financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 2025, reflecting strong growth across major business segments. The bank’s international business registered a growth of 14% at ₹26.80 Lakh Crore as compared to ₹23.50 Lakh Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Lupin: The drug business announced that it has acquired UK-based Renascience Pharma for 12.3 million pounds (₹135 Crore approx.). The wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mumbai-based drug maker will acquire a 100% stake in Renascience.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

3 Apr 2025|09:13 AM
