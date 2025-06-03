iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd June 2025

3 Jun 2025 , 08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Jindal Stainless: The business informed the bourses that it has acquired a 33.64% stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV). This acquisition is for development of a 282 MW hybrid renewable energy project for its manufacturing operations. The name of SPV is Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited.

Grasim Industries: The business stated that its Finance Committee has approved issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to ₹1,000 Crore. The company plans to raise funds through unsecured, listed, fully-paid, rated, and redeemable rupee-denominated NDCs valued at ₹1,00,000 each. The company shall issue these NCDs on a private placement basis.

Torrent Power: The power business informed that it has entered into a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore PTe Limited. The SPA is for the supply of 0.41 MTPA of LNG from 2027 to 2036. The business will utilise this power to operate its 2,730 MW combined cycle gas-based plants (GBPPs) in India.

Glenmark Pharma: The company’s joint innovation arm Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) has announced positive results from an early-stage global study of its experiential drug for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients.

UGRO Capital: The NBFC has announced the launch of ₹400 Crore on a rights basis to existing public shareholders. It has received final approval from the Securities Allotment & Transfer Committee for final terms of its rights issue.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • stocks in news
  • stocks to watch
  • Top stock picks
  • top stocks
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.