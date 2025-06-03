Top Stocks for Today - 3rd June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Jindal Stainless: The business informed the bourses that it has acquired a 33.64% stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV). This acquisition is for development of a 282 MW hybrid renewable energy project for its manufacturing operations. The name of SPV is Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited.

Grasim Industries: The business stated that its Finance Committee has approved issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to ₹1,000 Crore. The company plans to raise funds through unsecured, listed, fully-paid, rated, and redeemable rupee-denominated NDCs valued at ₹1,00,000 each. The company shall issue these NCDs on a private placement basis.

Torrent Power: The power business informed that it has entered into a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore PTe Limited. The SPA is for the supply of 0.41 MTPA of LNG from 2027 to 2036. The business will utilise this power to operate its 2,730 MW combined cycle gas-based plants (GBPPs) in India.

Glenmark Pharma: The company’s joint innovation arm Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) has announced positive results from an early-stage global study of its experiential drug for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients.

UGRO Capital: The NBFC has announced the launch of ₹400 Crore on a rights basis to existing public shareholders. It has received final approval from the Securities Allotment & Transfer Committee for final terms of its rights issue.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com