Top Stocks for Today - 8th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank has announced that it will declare its June quarter results on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Meanwhile, it has shared its business update for the quarter that just ended. Its average CASA rose by 4.2% YoY and 2.1% QoQ to ₹1,91,995 crore. The bank’s average total deposits went up by 5% from the previous quarter and 12.9% compared to last year, reaching ₹4,91,998 crore.

Tata Motors: On Monday, Jaguar Land Rover said that its deliveries to dealers fell by 11% YoY to 87,286 units in the quarter ending June 30. The company stated in its statement that compared to last year, wholesale numbers for the first quarter dropped. It dropped by 12% in North America, 14% in Europe, and 25% in the UK. According to JLR, the UK market saw the biggest impact due to the planned phase-out of its older Jaguar models.

JSW Infrastructure: On Monday, JSW Infrastructure announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority. The project is to develop a port worth ₹740 crore. The LoA covers the reconstruction of berth 8 and the mechanisation of berth 7 at the Netaji Subhas Dock, the company said.

Titan: The company released its business update for the quarter ending June 30, 2024 (Q1 FY26). Its jewellery segment includes brands such as Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, and Caratlane. It recorded a year-on-year growth of 18%. During this period, 19 new stores were opened. Now the total number of stores in India increased to 1,089.

M&M: The company reported a 20% YoY increase in production for June 2025. It has produced 83,435 units compared to 69,441 units in June last year, as per its Q1 business update. Sales for the month rose by 14% to 76,335 units, up from 66,800 units a year ago. Exports saw a slight rise of 1% to 2,634 units, compared to 2,597 units in June 2024.

Zee Entertainment: Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the Government Pension Fund Global, has said it will vote in favour of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s plan to raise ₹2,237.44 crore from its promoter group. This move will increase the promoter’s stake in the company to 18.4%. As of March 31, 2025, the Government Pension Fund Global owns a 3.86% stake in ZEEL, making it one of the largest individual shareholders, according to BSE data.