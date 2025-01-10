Top Stocks or Today - 10th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see potential price movement today on January 10, 2025. They are

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The IT firm Tata Consultancy Services reported its Q3 net profit rose 4% from last quarter at ₹12,380 crore as compared to ₹11,909 crore. The revenues fell by a meager 0.4% at ₹63,973 crore, from ₹64,259 crore. Dollar revenues are down 1.7% at $7,539 million, as compared to $7,670 million.

EBIT increased by 1.2% to ₹15,657 crore and its margins have gone up 40 basis points at 24.47% against 24.07%. Other income jumped sharply to ₹1,243 crore against the last quarter at ₹729 crore. The attrition rate increased to 13% compared with the last quarter, which was at 12.3%.

TCS declares dividend: the interim dividend per share remains at ₹10, and a one-time special is declared at ₹66 per share.

Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi reported lower Q3 profit at ₹199 crore versus ₹229.4 recorded last time round, down 13.3%. Revenue dropped 1.7% at ₹939.2 crore, down from ₹955.1 crore. EBIT was down 7.8% at ₹220.6 crore and the margin dipped 55 basis points to 24.5%.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA): Profit grew 26.8% at Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, at ₹425.4 crore against ₹335.5 crore. Net interest income gained 38.9%, growing to ₹622.3 crore compared with ₹448.1 crore.

GTPL Hathway: GTPL Hathway profits tanked 57% at ₹10.2 crore against ₹23.7 crore. However, its revenue was seen increasing by 4.3% to ₹887.3 crore from ₹850.9 crore.

Adani Total Gas : GAIL (India) revised the allocation of APM-priced domestic gas upwards by 20%, effective January 16. This increase is expected to positively impact the company, stabilizing retail prices for end consumers.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com