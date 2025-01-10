iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks or Today - 10th January 2025

10 Jan 2025 , 11:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see potential price movement today on January 10, 2025. They are

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The IT firm Tata Consultancy Services reported its Q3 net profit rose 4% from last quarter at ₹12,380 crore as compared to ₹11,909 crore. The revenues fell by a meager 0.4% at ₹63,973 crore, from ₹64,259 crore. Dollar revenues are down 1.7% at $7,539 million, as compared to $7,670 million.

EBIT increased by 1.2% to ₹15,657 crore and its margins have gone up 40 basis points at 24.47% against 24.07%. Other income jumped sharply to ₹1,243 crore against the last quarter at ₹729 crore. The attrition rate increased to 13% compared with the last quarter, which was at 12.3%.

TCS declares dividend: the interim dividend per share remains at ₹10, and a one-time special is declared at ₹66 per share.

Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi reported lower Q3 profit at ₹199 crore versus ₹229.4 recorded last time round, down 13.3%. Revenue dropped 1.7% at ₹939.2 crore, down from ₹955.1 crore. EBIT was down 7.8% at ₹220.6 crore and the margin dipped 55 basis points to 24.5%.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA): Profit grew 26.8% at Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, at ₹425.4 crore against ₹335.5 crore. Net interest income gained 38.9%, growing to ₹622.3 crore compared with ₹448.1 crore.

GTPL Hathway: GTPL Hathway profits tanked 57% at ₹10.2 crore against ₹23.7 crore. However, its revenue was seen increasing by 4.3% to ₹887.3 crore from ₹850.9 crore.

Adani Total Gas : GAIL (India) revised the allocation of APM-priced domestic gas upwards by 20%, effective January 16. This increase is expected to positively impact the company, stabilizing retail prices for end consumers.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • market update
  • top 10 stocks
  • Top gainers
  • Top Stocks of the day
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.